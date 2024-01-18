Samsung Unveils Galaxy S24 Series with Groundbreaking AI Features

Samsung Electronics has officially revealed the highly anticipated Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 models, showcasing a revolutionary mobile experience driven by the power of Galaxy AI. The series introduces cutting-edge features that redefine communication, unleash creativity, and set new standards for search capabilities.





Galaxy AI Revolutionizes Communication





Samsung’s Galaxy AI transforms everyday communication with groundbreaking features such as Live Translate, enabling real-time voice and text translations within the native app. Interpreter facilitates instant translation in live conversations, even without cellular data or Wi-Fi. Chat Assist and Samsung Keyboard’s AI ensure perfect conversational tones and translations in messages.





Samsung Electronics yesterday unveiled the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, unleashing new mobile experiences with Galaxy AI.1 Galaxy S series leads the way into a new era that will forever change how mobile devices empower users.





Epic Experiences Through Innovative Search





Galaxy S24 introduces Circle to Search, a gesture-driven search feature with Google, allowing users to highlight, scribble, or tap on the screen for high-quality search results. This intuitive search capability seamlessly integrates into various apps, offering users an effortless and epic way to discover information.





ProVisual Engine Elevates Creativity





The ProVisual Engine on the Galaxy S24 series redefines image capturing with features like Quad Tele System, Nightography, and a larger pixel size for enhanced low-light performance. AI-powered editing tools, including Edit Suggestion and Generative Edit, provide users with unprecedented creative control over their photos and videos.





Galaxy S24: Unmatched Performance





Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, the Galaxy S24 series ensures remarkable AI processing efficiency. The phones offer an optimal gaming experience with improved thermal control, ray tracing, and collaboration with gaming partners. The displays, featuring Corning Gorilla Armor, reach peak brightness levels, and design enhancements provide immersive viewing experiences.





Security and Privacy Reinvented





Secured by Samsung Knox, the Galaxy S24 prioritizes user trust and privacy. Advanced Intelligence settings give users control over data processing for AI features. The Knox Matrix introduces passkeys for secure access, and Enhanced Data Protection ensures end-to-end encryption during data backup and synchronization.





Environmental Leadership and Sustainability





The Galaxy S24 series incorporates recycled materials, including cobalt and rare earth elements, marking a significant step toward sustainability. Samsung’s commitment to extended product lifecycles, seven generations of OS upgrades, and eco-friendly packaging align with its environmental goals for 2030.





Precision Technology and Elegant Design





Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a titanium frame, enhancing durability, while the streamlined One-mass design of the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 achieves an aesthetic connection between the rear cover and side frame. The Earth mineral-inspired color tones add a touch of elegance to the series.