Seychelles’ Valor: A Grateful Salute

Editorial





In a riveting display of solidarity and strength, the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) and the Seychelles Coast Guard, led by President Wavel Ramkalawan, launched a relentless rescue mission to liberate a Sri Lankan fishing vessel from the clutches of bloodthirsty Somali pirates. This daring operation, a resounding slap in the face of maritime terror, underscores the unyielding alliance between Seychelles and Sri Lanka against the gravest threats to our shared waters.





Patrol Ship Topaz [Photo: Seychelles Defence Forces]

President Ramkalawan’s congratulations to the Special Forces and Coast Guard team is not just a formality; it’s a thunderous acknowledgement of their audacity, precision, and success in the face of adversity. The Seychelles Defence Forces have proven that, though small in size, they are titans in courage and resolve, unapologetically contributing to the global fight against terrorism and ensuring the Indian Ocean remains an impenetrable fortress of peace.





In the crucible of this rescue mission, the Seychellois nation echoes the sentiments of defiance, standing shoulder to shoulder with its forces. Professionalism, courage, and unbridled bravery are not mere tenets but the very fabric of the new spirit coursing through the Seychelles Defence Forces.





This rescue, however, is not a solitary act. It’s part of a larger narrative of unwavering collaboration with Sri Lanka, a nation that has faced its own battles against maritime threats. The backdrop of President Maithripala Sirisena’s visit in 2018, pledging two indigenously built Inshore Patrol Craft by the Sri Lanka Navy, sets the stage for a narrative of strength and reciprocity.





Sri Lanka, having faced the menace of piracy firsthand, understands the urgency of robust maritime security. Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne, appointed by President Sirisena to lead this venture, orchestrated the construction of two Wave Rider Inshore Patrol Craft in an astonishing six weeks. Under the vigilant eye of former Navy Commander Vice Admiral Piyal de Silva, Sri Lanka showcased not just efficiency but an unyielding commitment to combating maritime threats.





The ceremonial handover in May 2021, presided over by President Sirisena himself, symbolized more than just the transfer of vessels. It represented a pact of shared determination, an agreement that Seychelles and Sri Lanka will not bow to the looming shadows of piracy and terror.





This collaboration is a reaffirmation that Seychelles and Sri Lanka do not cower in the face of adversity. The threats imposed by Somali pirates are met with a resounding “no.” The language we speak is one of forceful unity, where the Seychelles Defence Forces and the Sri Lanka Navy are not just entities but beacons of defiance against maritime menace.





As we extend our deepest thanks, it is not just for a successful rescue mission but for the embodiment of strength, for daring to challenge the forces that threaten our waters. Together, Seychelles and Sri Lanka write a narrative of unyielding resolve, where the seas are not conquered by terror but tamed by the might of nations united.