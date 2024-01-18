Sri Lankan High Commissioner Acknowledges Strengthening Naval Ties with Pakistan

In a momentous diplomatic engagement, the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan, Admiral (Retd) Ravindra Wijegunaratne, undertook a visit to Naval Headquarters Islamabad, marking a significant step towards bolstering naval cooperation between the two nations.





Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf exchanging views with High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan H.E Admiral (R) Ravindra C Wijegunaratne at Naval Headquarters Islamabad





The distinguished envoy was warmly received by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, for a high-level meeting that delved into a spectrum of vital subjects. Discussions covered mutual interests, the prevailing geopolitical landscape, and emerging challenges in maritime security.





Both parties acknowledged the historical strength of the bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, underscoring the continuous growth witnessed over the past seven decades. Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, took the opportunity to emphasize the robust ties shared between the two nations, with a particular focus on the maritime domain. He highlighted the strengthening bond and collaborative efforts aimed at maintaining regional maritime security.





During the meeting, the Sri Lankan High Commissioner expressed his appreciation for the pivotal role played by the Pakistan Navy in ensuring maritime security in the region. The discussions served as a platform to reaffirm the commitment of both nations to fostering cooperation in maritime affairs and addressing shared challenges.