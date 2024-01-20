US invites itself to the Middle East and brings destruction along

What if an uninvited “guest” comes and refuses to leave? Naturally, the host would get furious and try all means to kick the uninvited guest out. This scenario parallels America’s current situation in Iraq.





Despite the Iraqi prime minister’s repeated orders to expel U.S. forces, the United States is not only turning a deaf ear but also hinting at deploying additional troops.





A protester holds a banner during a demonstration held in Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq, on Jan. 13, 2024. Hundreds of Iraqis held a rally on Saturday in Iraq's capital Baghdad in protest against the U.S. and Britain strikes targeting some Houthi military sites in Yemen. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)





From Iraq to Syria, Libya, and now Yemen, the United States consistently prioritizes self-interest, aiming to maintain hegemony while inflicting endless turmoil, violence, and suffering upon the Middle East.





The U.S. military, unwelcome yet unwilling to leave, remains a domineering presence in Iraq. About 21 years ago, in order to invade Iraq, the United States trumped up the disturbing claim that the Saddam Hussein government was possessing weapons of mass destruction, which was later revealed as a lie to the world.





Sadly, the U.S. invasion has claimed hundreds of thousands of innocent lives. Today, the war-torn country is still grappling with the destructive U.S. presence. Dozens of Iraqi paramilitary forces have been killed in U.S. attacks.





As early as 2020, the Iraqi Parliament passed a resolution calling for the government to expel foreign troops from the country. In 2021, Iraq declared the end of the combat mission of the U.S.-led international coalition. However, approximately 2,500 U.S. troops remain in Iraq today.





Meanwhile, the U.S. military repeatedly claims that it is “invited” to assist Iraq in fighting the Islamic State militants. Why does it now turn a deaf ear to the expulsion order of its host, especially when its combat mission has already concluded?





While the United States touts “democracy,” “freedom,” and “peace,” its actions revealed a self-serving agenda which involves meddling in regional affairs, inciting conflicts, and indulging in unrestrained plundering.





The U.S. military, under the guise of “assisting in combating extremist groups” and “protecting oil fields,” illegally maintains a presence in Syria. Ironically, the United States and U.S.-backed forces have been systematically looting oil, wheat, and other essential resources in Syria.





Once a nation known for exporting grains, Syria now suffers from food shortages under U.S. sanctions and plundering. Looting natural resources represents a disturbing facet of U.S. human rights violations in Syria, Syrian political researcher Muhammad Omari has said.





The hegemonic mindset and confrontational logic embedded in U.S. Middle East policy stand in stark contrast to the region’s collective desire for peace, stability, and cooperative development. The true nature of the United States as a “harbinger of chaos” has become increasingly clear to the people of the Middle East.





Since the outbreak of the recent conflict in the Gaza Strip, the United States has shown partiality for Israel, bombed the Houthi group, and conducted airstrikes on Iraqi militia groups. Meanwhile, America has seen its bases in Iraq and Syria under attack approximately 140 times, its vessels and warships in the Red Sea targeted by the Houthi group, its embassy in Iraq hit with rockets, and anti-U.S. protests sweeping multiple countries.





The intrusive U.S. military presence remains a major source of suffering, indignation and agony for the Middle East. Despite U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s four trips to the Middle East in three months to “put out the fires,” the flames of conflicts and chaos have turned out to be increasingly higher. The “powder keg” of the Middle East has been constantly ignited or fueled by an egoistic America.





Washington must admit the true fact that the Middle East belongs to its people, and it is high time the United States quit its bullying and hegemonic acts in the long-suffering region. A Middle East free from U.S. interference will definitely be much safer and more prosperous.





- Xinhua