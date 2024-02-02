China's State Council appoints, removes officials

The State Council on Thursday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.

Lin Xin was appointed vice minister of science and technology, and Zhao Zenglian was appointed deputy chief of the General Administration of Customs.





This photo taken on Oct 16, 2022 shows the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. [Photo/Xinhua]





Zhang Ke was appointed head of the National Healthcare Security Administration, and he will no longer serve as the deputy auditor-general of the National Audit Office.





Zhang Shunxi was appointed deputy director of the Development Research Center of the State Council.





Also, according to the announcement, Zhan Chengfu was removed from the post of vice minister of civil affairs, and Zhai Qing was removed from the post of vice minister of ecology and environment.