Israeli army discovers 10-km tunnel in Gaza: media

The Israeli army revealed Monday a strike on a newly discovered 10-km-long tunnel in the Gaza Strip, claiming to have identified dead Hamas members in the facility.





Citing Commander of Israel’s Nahal Brigade Yair Zukerman, the Hebrew public radio reported that the tunnel, which connects the north and south of the Gaza Strip, was discovered in recent weeks by the brigade forces in cooperation with Israeli engineering forces.





This photo released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Dec. 17, 2023 shows Israeli soldiers examining a large underground Hamas tunnel system uncovered in the Gaza Strip. (Xinhua)





The army said the tunnel passes beneath the Turkish Friendship Hospital, Al-Isra University in Gaza, and the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza, adding that Hamas used the tunnel to transport its elements between different brigades in the Palestinian enclave.





The Israeli army said it destroyed wide parts of the tunnel after inspecting it, and claimed that some bodies found at the site were identified as Hamas members. Living quarters, toilets, weapon depots, and combat equipment were also found in the tunnel.





Hamas has yet to respond to the reports.