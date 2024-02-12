Paradox of Political Wickedness

by Mahboob A. Khawaja





After four months of continuous bombardments and obliterated Gaza, favorite political perversion appears at work to annihilate the innocent people by dubious and defiant war strategies pursued by Israel. Concealing truth from conscientious humanity, Israel would launch a final ground assault on Rafah – the Israeli presumptuous safe zone. It is a tent corridor keeping alive 1.3 million displaced Palestinian refugees with nowhere to go for shelter and survival.





The despotic leaders lacking distinction between virtue and vice are using the logic of power as the source of polemic strategies violating the international civilized norms of human safety, conflict resolution, and peacemaking. They define these traits in conspicuous terminology. There is an alarming trend of complicity and cruelty originating in Western Europe (Britain, Germany, and France), supporting the Israeli war to collectively punish all Palestinians across the Gaza Strip. They denied the global proposition of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The EU foreign policy chief calls it ‘unspeakable humanitarian catastrophe.’





A boy kneels by a grave for victims killed in the Hamas-Israel conflict in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Jan. 30, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)





The ultimate aim was articulated by PM Netanyahu to flatten Gaza and forcibly expel some 2.5 million inhabitants to other countries enabling the settlers to occupy Gaza. The American-Israeli collaborated war and its consequences make the civilized world and global institutions shamefully redundant, proclaiming to protect human rights, justice, and liberty, and a joke to be cursed by future generations. Playing on the passion of mankind, crimes against humanity are captured in obscure impulses and indecision and deliberate inaction by the UNO and the Security Council. The UNO should have enacted the legal mechanism to protect the civilian population across Gaza.









Ironically, America and Israel appear to be ignoring the legal binding implications of the ICJ verdict demanding Israel to ‘prevent all acts of Genocide in Gaza’ and report back in a month’s time on steps taken to implement the ICJ’s decision. America since 1987, is a signatory to the Genocide Convention. Would America defy the challenging truth and requisites of global order and justice to conform to the ICJ’s decision? President Joe Biden and Secretary Blinken often act as if they are members of the Israeli War Cabinet. Biden made it clear by being a staunch ‘Zionist’ to support Israel. Secretary Blinken, visiting the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Qatar, discussed how soon Israel will be recognized and with General Sisi, the freedom of 136 Israeli hostages, not the end of war or the fate of victims of Gaza.









Western Imperialism and the Betrayal of Arab-Muslim Leaders Israel’s Final Plan does not guarantee the safety of the displaced Gazans. Do the Arab-Muslim leaders have a plan to defend and protect the victims of Israeli onslaught? President Biden reportedly today asked PM Netanyahu to take safety measures and not to attack Rafah camps. The Arab Middle East is a static region of delusional oil-based economic prosperity and uncertainty and is governed by the neo-colonial former tribal agents called kings, presidents, emirs, prince and princes shrouded in secret palaces. The colonial divides signify superficial geo-political identities carved up by the European imperialism against the unity of Islam.





While Islam united them as Muslims, divided and defeated Arab rulers served as puppets to the Western hegemonic interests and strategic priorities. Responding to the cries and sufferings of the Gazan people, Arab-Muslim leaders were supposed to be coming to help and defend their rights and freedom from Israel-American onslaught and occupation. If the Arab world had responsible leaders and professional armed forces, why would they not come to help the people of Gaza? To stop the atrocities, America and Israel needed a formidable political challenge and the Arab leaders had no vision or courage to do so. The Western mythologist view the oil exporting Arab leaders as ‘camel jockeys’ and brainless figures. They live in palaces protected by the American and European mercenaries, while erecting high-rise buildings, organizing football matches, Olympic games and COP28, while 2.5 million are being displaced and more than 27,100 are massacred across Gaza and some 12,700 innocent children killed. They have no sense of time and history and capacity to defend the interest of Islam as the Israeli Ultra Nationalists plan to dismantle the 3rd holiest site Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.









Planet Earth is Living -Those Bombing it are Not the Normal Human Beings Earth is living and rotates itself at a speed of 1000 miles per hour at the equator and orbits the Sun at an average speed of 67062 MPH. Earth is a ‘trust’ to humankind for its existence, sustenance of life, survival, progress, and future-making. Those who bomb the Earth and destroy human lives and habitats are not normal human beings and God will hold them accountable for the consequences of their crimes against mankind. ‘Fear God’ and ‘do not violate the covenants of peace and trust on earth,’ remind the teachings of the Bible, Torah, and Quran to all mankind, otherwise God’s punishment to the transgressor will be severe. (Quran: 40: 21): ‘Do they not travel through the Earth and see what was the End before them? They were even superior to them in strength; And in the traces (they have left) in the land: But God did call them to account for their sins; And none had they to defend them against God.’ When egoistic transgressors challenge the sanctity and limits of the Laws of God, they become an object of punishment from God and that is how many powerful nations were destroyed in history. Agreeably, Palestinians are as worthy of security, human dignity and rights and freedom as are the Israelis”, and “Two States – Israel and Palestine.”





We, the People, We, the Humanity Seek an immediate End to War and Forcible Expulsion of People of Gaza Politically perpetuated wickedness denies blind terror, religious awe and killings of people across Gaza. Are We, the People not witnessing a cataclysmic bloodbath being unleashed by continuous aerial bombardments and destruction of lives and habitats across Gaza? The US and West European leaders would confer with Israeli planned displacement of Palestinians to other parts of the world. We, the People reject the violent assumptions of militarization and egoistic triumphs by acts of genocidal plans in Gaza.





Peter Koenig (‘Israel’s Killing Fields. Albert Einstein‘s Foresight?’ Global Research: 11/12/2023), elaborates on how Albert Einstein viewed the emerging conflict in his foresight: Did Einstein foresee, or sense, Palestine becoming Israel’s killing fields, from 1948 forward, to explode in a worldwide tolerated, even supported, and encouraged democide/genocide, just three-quarters of a century after the birth of Israel? Does Netanyahu, his entourage – and the West – realize that the 75 years of Apartheid, of ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and of wiping the Gaza Strip and eventually all the Palestinian land off the map is comparable to, or worse than the ‘Holocaust’?





Dr. Mahboob A. Khawaja specializes in international affairs-global security, peace and conflict resolution with keen interests in Islamic-Western comparative cultures and civilizations, and author of several publications including the latest: One Humanity and the Remaking of Global Peace, Security and Conflict Resolution, Germany