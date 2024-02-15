South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor Reveals Threats to Family in Wake of ICJ Case Against Israel

South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor has stated that she and her family have been receiving threats. These came in the aftermath of South Africa’s case against Israel accusing it of violating the Genocide Convention at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).





Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations of South Africa [File Photo]





In its initial ruling on January 26, the ICJ upheld parts of South Africa’s case against Israel, and granted some of the provisional measures sought by Pretoria, including ordering Israel to take “all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of the Genocide Convention.”





Speaking to reporters in Cape Town on February 9, Pandor said that she had to increase her security and that she was worried about her family given that threats on social media had mentioned her children.





“The Israeli agents, intelligence services, this is how they behave, and they seek to intimidate you… we must not be intimidated. There is a cause that is underway,” she said.





“The people of the world and of Palestine didn’t draw back when the apartheid state was at its worst. They stood with the liberation movement so we can’t stand back now.”





Not only did Israel call the South African government the “legal arm of Hamas” and spread bizarre misinformation that Iran had somehow funded its case at the ICJ, Pandor recently stated that Israel had also called her an ISIS supporter.





“We will strive on. As long as the people of Palestine know we as South Africa are with them, we will strive on.”





from the Peoples Dispatch / Globetrotter News Service