The unsurprising uproar over Tucker Carlson’s decision to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin has ignited a dangerous assault on fundamental democratic principles. Calls for sanctions and even arrest from EU politicians not only trample on free speech but also reveal a chilling disregard for the truth and the public’s right to access diverse perspectives. The interview will be telecasted on X today.





Let’s be unequivocal: Carlson’s interview with Putin falls squarely within the protections enshrined in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The freedom of the press is a bedrock of democracy, and any attempts to silence journalists who seek to shed light on complex geopolitical issues is an affront to the very essence of liberty.





Moreover, the notion that Carlson’s interview could lead to sanctions or travel bans is absurd and reeks of authoritarianism. Elon Musk’s suggestion that those calling for Carlson’s arrest should themselves be detained is a bold assertion of the inalienable right to free expression. In a society that values freedom, the mere suggestion of punishing journalists for doing their job is abhorrent and must be vehemently condemned.





Let’s not mince words: suppressing Carlson’s interview is a blatant attempt to control the narrative and restrict access to information. In a world where misinformation runs rampant, the role of journalists in providing unfiltered viewpoints is more crucial than ever. Carlson’s intention to present the Russian perspective on the Ukraine conflict should be celebrated as an exercise in responsible journalism, not met with threats of censorship.





Furthermore, the historical context cannot be ignored. Governments, including the U.S. administration and its allies, have a long and sordid history of deceiving the public and engaging in unjust wars that have cost countless lives. The war in Ukraine, funded in part by U.S. resources, serves as a stark reminder of the need for transparency and accountability in foreign policy decisions.





The defence of Tucker Carlson’s right to interview Vladimir Putin is not a matter of preference or partisanship; it is a defence of the very principles upon which democracy rests. Freedom of expression is non-negotiable, and any attempts to suppress it must be met with fierce resistance. It is time to stand up for liberty, truth, and the indispensable role of journalists in holding power to account.