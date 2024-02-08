U.S. and UK Carry Out Dozens of Airstrikes in Yemen

U.S. and British forces carried out nearly a dozen airstrikes inside Yemen on February 4, targeting the capital Sana’a and the Hudaydah port. The fresh round of attacks followed dozens of strikes on February 3, and deadly attacks on Syria and Iraq on February 2.

Yahya Sare’e, the spokesperson of the Yemeni armed forces, said that on February 3, at least 48 airstrikes targeted locations in Sanaa, Hudaydah, Taiz, and Saada, among other places in the Ansarallah-governed areas of the country.





A guard sits on the rubble of the house of Brigadier Fouad al-Emad, an army commander loyal to the Houthis, after air strikes destroyed it in Sanaa, Yemen on June 15, 2015.Khaled Abdullah / Reuters





U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) acknowledged the February 4 attacks inside Yemen, claiming that “these actions will protect freedom of navigation” and announced that their forces had identified Yemeni missile launch sites and determined that they presented an imminent threat to “U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.” Earlier, CENTCOM stated that 36 strikes were carried out on 13 different locations inside Yemen on February 3.





Sare’e warned that the Yemeni armed forces would retaliate. He also reiterated the Yemeni position that no amount of attacks by the U.S. and the UK would dissuade them from their “moral, religious, and humanitarian stance in solidarity with the resilient Palestinian people in Gaza.”





Ansarallah has been targeting Israel-bound ships passing through Bab-al-Mandab and the Red Sea since November, following the start of the Israeli offensive against Gaza. It has repeatedly stated that it would not end the attacks on Israel-bound ships until the war on Gaza stops.





from the Peoples Dispatch / Globetrotter News Service