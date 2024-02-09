VIDEO: Tucker’s interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin

In an exclusive interview with Tucker Carlson, Russian President Putin addressed a range of pressing global issues with characteristic candor. Putin’s responses were measured yet assertive, reflecting his unwavering stance on key geopolitical matters.









During the interview with Tucker Carlson, Russian President Putin delved into the historical context of Russia and Ukraine, shedding light on the complexities of their relationship. He discussed NATO expansion and its implications for regional stability, particularly emphasizing the repercussions of past decisions made during Bill Clinton’s presidency. Regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Putin offered insights into its triggers and the potential for a peaceful resolution. He addressed suspicions surrounding the Nord Stream pipeline explosions, calling for transparent investigations. Putin also touched upon the importance of re-establishing communication channels with the United States.





When queried about Ukrainian President Zelensky’s influence, Putin provided a nuanced assessment of his power dynamics. Furthermore, topics shifted towards technology, with Putin sharing his views on Elon Musk and artificial intelligence. The interview concluded with discussions on the imprisonment of American journalist Evan Gershkovich, highlighting ongoing concerns about press freedom and human rights. Throughout the conversation, Putin’s responses reflected a blend of geopolitical pragmatism and a commitment to addressing global challenges.



