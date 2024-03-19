Adani’s Energy Deals: Sri Lanka’s Annual Losses Exceed 410 Billion Rupees

The Indian government’s involvement in various projects in Sri Lanka has sparked controversy and drawn criticism from multiple quarters, with accusations ranging from attempts to gain control over the island nation’s resources to allegations of corruption and exploitation.





Indian Adani's next plot: Eliminating all bird sanctuaries in North for profit. [File Photo]





Various social movements and political parties in Sri Lanka have voiced concerns over what they perceive as India’s increasing influence in the country. They allege that India is attempting to seize control over Sri Lanka’s trade, security, and energy sectors through various means.





A press release issued by the Human & Environmental Resources Development Foundation has shed light on the issue, particularly focusing on foreign ownership of power in Sri Lanka. The foundation has raised alarms about the purported increase in electricity bills and the severe impact on the national economy due to what they term as “corrupt alienation” of Sri Lanka’s energy resources to foreign companies, predominantly Indian.





According to the foundation, more than 410 billion rupees are lost annually due to the alleged mismanagement and corrupt practices concerning energy resources. They claim that recent projects signed with Indian companies, including the Adani Group, have exacerbated the situation, leading to further financial losses for Sri Lanka.





The foundation has lodged complaints with the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka and the Bribery or Corruption Investigation Commission, accusing both Indian and Sri Lankan authorities of violating human rights and engaging in corrupt activities. They lament the lack of action from these institutions despite repeated appeals.





Furthermore, the foundation has accused several governmental institutions, professional associations, non-governmental organizations, and political parties of supporting what they perceive as India’s agenda in Sri Lanka. They assert that these entities have succumbed to the influence of Indian companies, particularly Adani, at the expense of Sri Lanka’s national interests.





In response to the outcry, renewable energy production companies have expressed agitation, with Dr. Lakmal Fernando, Secretary of the Power Council of the National Chamber of Commerce, condemning the alleged destruction caused by the Sri Lankan Electricity Board and other relevant authorities.





The foundation has also criticized the silence of environmental organizations and government bodies, such as the Environment Authority and Wildlife Conservation Department, accusing them of prioritizing financial gains over environmental conservation.





Amidst the allegations, the Sri Lankan government’s decision to cooperate with Adani, whom the foundation describes as “the biggest environmental polluter in Asia,” has drawn sharp criticism. The foundation warns that such collaborations could lead to the exploitation of various sectors, including land, agriculture, and media, further exacerbating the country’s economic crisis.





Despite the challenges, the foundation vows to continue advocating for renewable energy projects in Sri Lanka and calls upon the Sri Lankan populace to unite for the welfare of the nation. They highlight the potential for wind and solar power projects to alleviate the country’s energy woes and urge authorities to prioritize national interests over foreign influence.