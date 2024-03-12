China and Maldives to Expedite Global Development Initiative Projects

In a bid to bolster collaboration and expedite the implementation of the Global Development Initiative (GDI) projects, China has extended a warm invitation to the Maldives, expressing readiness to join forces in advancing mutual prosperity.





Wang Lixin, the Chinese ambassador to Maldives, emphasized this collaborative stance in a statement titled ‘Join hands to build a community with a shared future for mankind to deliver a better future for the world’ issued on Tuesday.





Chinese Ambassador Wang Lixin. [Photo: Chinese Embassy]

The Global Development Initiative (GDI), initiated by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2021, aims to foster a global community with a shared future for mankind. It operates alongside the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), addressing common challenges and propelling towards a sustainable and inclusive future. These initiatives hinge on Belt and Road cooperation as a pivotal platform for action.





Wang reiterated the significance of the longstanding friendship between China and Maldives, labeling the latter as a “traditional friendly neighbor and an important development partner.”





The statement referenced the recent state visit of Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu to Beijing, during which both sides pledged to intensify Belt and Road cooperation, align development strategies, and enhance practical collaboration across various sectors such as green development, digital economy, and blue economy.





Highlighting the tangible outcomes of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Wang noted over 200 cooperation agreements signed with more than 150 countries and 30 international organizations. These collaborations have yielded over 3,000 projects, attracting nearly US$1 trillion of investment, and uplifting millions out of poverty.





Wang pointed to the successful mediation by China in restoring diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran in 2023 as an exemplar of GSI’s efficacy, catalyzing reconciliation efforts across the Middle East.





Underscoring the imperative of a collective endeavor in building a global community of shared destiny, Wang invoked an ancient Chinese proverb, advocating for astute problem-solving and adherence to universal laws.





In conclusion, Wang reaffirmed China’s commitment to collaborating with nations like Maldives in advancing the noble aspiration of building a shared future for humanity, epitomizing a vision of inclusive development and global prosperity.