Death toll from concert hall terrorist attack in Moscow rises to 133

The death toll from the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall music venue near Moscow has climbed to 133 people, the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS.

"As the rubble was being removed in the concert hall of the Crocus City Hall, the number of people killed in the terrorist attack has risen to 133. The search operation is underway," the statement said.





© Russian Investigative Committee/TASS





Meanwhile, a man detained on suspicion of involvement in the Crocus City Hall attack has said he was promised a reward of 500,000 rubles ($5,400), according to a video posted on RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan’s Telegram channel.





“I shot down people at the Crocus for money; [I was promised] about 500,000,” he said.





The detainee added that half the money had been transferred to his card, while he had been promised he would receive the other half later. He lost the card while trying to escape from law enforcement officers.





Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared March 24 a day of nationwide mourning after the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall mall.





“I declare March 24 a day of nationwide mourning,” he said in a televised address to the nation.