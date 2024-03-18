Putin set to win with 87.32 pct of votes after 95.04 pct of ballots counted: CEC

By March 18, 2024 Comments : 0

Russia’s incumbent President Vladimir Putin gained 87.32 percent of votes in the presidential elections with 95.04 percent of ballots counted by Monday morning, said the Central Election Commission.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Federal Assembly, Moscow, February 29, 2024


