Putin set to win with 87.32 pct of votes after 95.04 pct of ballots counted: CEC

By Sri Lanka Guardian • March 18, 2024 • Breaking News feature Russia • Comments : 0
Russia’s incumbent President Vladimir Putin gained 87.32 percent of votes in the presidential elections with 95.04 percent of ballots counted by Monday morning, said the Central Election Commission.
