Sirisena’s Subordinate in Secret Talks with US Ambassador Amidst Easter Attack Probe

Sri Lanka Freedom Party’s International Affairs Secretary, Sajin Vas Gunawardena, was found engaged in a confidential discussion with the American Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Jiyoon Chung (Chung Ji-yoon), earlier today, while the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was in the process of obtaining statements from former President Maithripala Sirisena regarding his alleged knowledge of the Easter attack mastermind.





A photograph captured the moment when Sajin Vas Gunawardena





According to the local media reports, the clandestine meeting took place at a renowned restaurant in Colombo 07, where the two figures deliberated for approximately an hour during a lunch session. Following the discussion, Ambassador Chung departed first, with Sajin Vas Gunawardena exiting the premises ten minutes later alongside his wife and child.





Meanwhile, as former President Sirisena cooperated with the CID’s inquiry, the remaining leaders of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party assembled at the location. However, Sajin Vas Gunawardena was notably absent from the gathering.