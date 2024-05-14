Editorial





From the outset, it’s evident that external forces seek to impose their will upon Sri Lanka, brazenly disregarding international norms. The audacious declaration of intent, even before setting foot on Sri Lankan soil, to pressure the nation into undermining its partnerships, is a blatant violation of the Vienna Convention, representing a flagrant affront to sovereign rights.





[Cartoon: Mohammad Sabaaneh]





The recent rhetoric emanating from the US nominee to Sri Lanka, Elizabeth K. Horst, epitomizes a concerning pattern of foreign interference, encroaching upon the sacred domain of sovereign nations. Under the guise of economic collaboration and security enhancement, the United States persistently imposes its influence upon Sri Lanka, flouting the principles of non-alignment and national autonomy with impunity.





Sri Lanka has historically stood firm in its commitment to neutrality, eschewing allegiance to any particular geopolitical faction. Yet, this dedication to independence is incessantly undermined by external actors, particularly the United States, which seeks to advance its self-serving agenda under the guise of promoting democracy and prosperity.





Horst’s avowal to counter Chinese investments in Sri Lanka epitomizes this egregious interference. By portraying the US as a superior alternative to Chinese engagement, Horst disregards Sri Lanka’s inherent right to forge alliances based on its own national interests. By coercing Sri Lanka to impose restrictions on Chinese research vessels and peddling purportedly ‘superior models,’ the US nominee flagrantly undermines Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and autonomy in policymaking.





Furthermore, Horst’s ostensible commitment to champion marginalized communities and advocate for accountability and justice rings hollow in light of US actions within Sri Lanka and around the globe. The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s commendation of Ambassador Julie Chung, despite her controversial involvement in internal political matters, underscores the double standards inherent in US foreign policy. Ambassador Chung’s complicity in the removal of a democratically elected leader underlines the United States’ blatant disregard for democratic norms and sovereign prerogatives.





It is imperative to acknowledge that Sri Lanka’s internal affairs should be entrusted solely to its citizens and elected representatives. Foreign intervention, whether through economic coercion or political manipulation, poses a grave threat to the democratic processes and sovereignty of the nation. The aspirations of the Sri Lankan people for self-determination and autonomy must be respected and fiercely defended.





Moreover, the susceptibility of certain politicians in Sri Lanka to external influences for personal gain underscores the urgent imperative of safeguarding national interests from foreign encroachments. Sri Lanka’s trajectory towards reconciliation and prosperity must be steered by the aspirations and self-determination of its populace, free from external impositions and ulterior motives.





The United States must desist from interfering in Sri Lanka’s internal affairs and abide by the principles of non-alignment and national sovereignty. Genuine collaboration and partnership should be predicated on mutual respect, equality, and the shared interests of both nations. The time has come for Sri Lanka to assert its independence and unequivocally reject foreign meddling in its sovereign domain.