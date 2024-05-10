India: Rahul received truck loads of black money from Ambani and Adani, says Modi

It is for the first time that Narendra Modi referred to the country’s two most powerful industrialists in his election campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received “tempo loads” of ill-gotten money from the country’s two top industrialists Adani and Ambani after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were announced and, as a result, he stopped criticising them.





Speaking at a public meeting in the temple town of Vemulawada in Telangana, the Prime Minister demanded that the Congress explain to the nation on whether “Shehzada” (Rahul Gandhi), who for the past five years chanted “Ambani-Adani”, stuck a “sauda” (deal) with them and stopped abusing them. “Zaroor daal me kuch kaala hai. Paanch saal tak Ambani, Adani ko gaali dee, aur raaton raat gaaliyaa band ho gayi. Matlab koi na koi chori kaa maal tempo bhar bhar ke aap ne paaya hai (definitely, something amiss. For five years, you criticised Ambani and Adani, but overnight you stopped abusing them. It means you have received some or the other ill-gotten money loaded in tempos),” he said.





It is for the first time that Narendra Modi referred to the country’s two most powerful industrialists in his election campaign and to everyone’s shock, he also talked about tempo loads of black money still being in circulation in the country post-demonetisation.





“I am asking shehzada (prince) from this soil of Telangana to explain how much money he took from Adani and Ambani? How much “kala dhan” (black money) he looted? Whether Congress received tempo loads of currency notes,” he said.





The Prime Minister said Rahul Gandhi started chanting about five industrialists after his efforts to portray the Rafale deal in poor light fell flat. He then started talking about Ambani and Adani.





Seeing a huge crowd at the meeting, Modi said he was happy to see such a massive crowd, which he did not witness in his home state of Gujarat. He exuded confidence that the BJP-led NDA will register a thumping victory and even surveys conducted after the third phase of polls predicted it.





Modi is the first Prime Minister to visit the famous Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple, which is located about 150 km away from Hyderabad. He offered Kode Mokku and special prayers to the presiding deities.





Former state BJP president and sitting MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar is seeking his re-election from the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency.





The Prime Minister said Sanjay Kumar’s win was evident from the large turnout of people from Karimnagar where the Congress struggled to find a candidate till eleventh hour. “While the BJP always believes in the policy of nation first, both the Congress and the BRS believe in the policy of the family first. They are running the political parties for the family, of the family and by the family. They are two sides of a coin,” Modi added.





He said the Congress, which works in the best interest and benefits of one family, neglected P.V. Narasimha Rao and also insulted him after his death by not conducting his final rites officially. But the BJP has honoured the late prime minister with Bharat Rathna. “I felt happy to meet three generations of Narasimha Rao’s family, who are highly educated, at my office in Delhi,” he pointed out.





Modi also questioned the Congress’ silence on the Kaleshwaram fiasco even after forming the government six months ago and accused the party of indulging in large-scale corruption and protecting the culprits. “They joined hands together to indulge in corruption like that of a Fevicol and are also trying to support the AIMIM because the BJP has become a threat to all the three parties,” he alleged.





He reiterated his charge that the Congress had been levying R (Rahul) R (Revanth) tax which is a multiple of the collections the RRR movie received.





Source: Asian Age