Renowned Sri Lankan Theoretical Physicist and Philosopher Passes Away

Sri Lanka mourns the loss of Professor Nalin De Silva, a distinguished figure in the realms of theoretical physics, philosophy, and political analysis. The eminent scholar breathed his last on May 1st, 2024. His departure marks the end of an era in Sri Lankan academia and intellectual discourse.

Professor Nalin De Silva, born on October 20, 1944, in Kowila Godella, Panadura, Sri Lanka, embarked on a remarkable journey of scholarly pursuits from his early years. Educated at prestigious institutions such as Vekada (Panadura) Bauddaloka Maha Vidyalaya, Colombo Thurston College, and later at the University of Ceylon, his academic prowess was evident early on. In 1970, he earned his PhD in theoretical cosmology from the University of Sussex, solidifying his standing as a formidable intellect in the field.





One of Professor De Silva’s notable contributions to the scientific community was his groundbreaking work on theoretical cosmology. His mathematical prediction, stemming from the general theory of relativity, demonstrated the eventual synchronization of particle rotation, a concept that reverberated across scientific circles.





Beyond his scientific endeavors, Professor Nalin De Silva delved into the intricate interplay between politics, philosophy, and societal dynamics. His tenure as the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Myanmar underscored his multifaceted expertise and diplomatic acumen.





A staunch advocate of national thought and constructive relativism, Professor De Silva’s philosophical insights transcended conventional boundaries. His critical examination of Marxism and Western scientific paradigms reflected his intellectual fearlessness and commitment to questioning established norms.





Throughout his illustrious career, Professor Nalin De Silva served as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring academics and intellectuals. His leadership roles at the University of Kelaniya, including his tenure as Dean of the Faculty of Science, exemplified his dedication to fostering academic excellence and nurturing future generations of scholars.





Notably, Professor De Silva’s prolific literary output, comprising over one thousand five hundred newspaper articles, served as a repository of profound insights and thought-provoking analyses.