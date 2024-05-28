This fictional letter serves as a satirical cautionary tale, offering a blend of philosophical reflections on power and political maneuvering with a poignant plea for peace and wisdom in international relations. Imagining President Zelensky of Ukraine advising President Lai Ching-te of Taiwan, it critiques the West’s often duplicitous role in global conflicts, highlighting how external alliances can come with hidden agendas and fuel discord. The letter portrays Zelensky’s journey from comedian to leader, emphasizing the personal toll and disillusionment that accompany political life. It urges Lai to seek peace through dialogue with China, learning from Zelensky’s perceived mistakes and navigating the convolutions of international relations with caution and wisdom. – Editors





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te [File Photos]



Dear President Lai,





As you may know, I once made my living as a comedian—a role that, in a twist of fate, seems not too dissimilar from my current position. I played a president on screen before fate and the people’s will cast me in the real-life role. They say art imitates life, but in my case, life has taken on the absurdities of a tragicomedy.





The path I took to power was paved with the aspirations of a hopeful nation, but now I find myself navigating a treacherous landscape where the laughter has turned to sorrow. The majority who once elected me are now scattered; some have gone forever, and others have fled, crossing borders in the hope of safety, uncertain if they will ever return. The West, with its promises and pressures, has become both my benefactor and my bully. My own egocentric ambitions have contributed to the chaos that engulfs my country. The military is divided, and my security depends on the whims of foreign secret organizations. As long as the constitution holds, I remain in power, but I am weary. The Western bloc, with its duplicitous games, cannot be trusted. Learn from my mistakes, and do not follow in my footsteps.





I know you face your own challenges with the Mainland. Strive for peace. The Western bloc will come to you with grand promises, but remember: they have a talent for igniting genocidal wars to protect their interests. That is the source of their power. Do not fall into their trap.









Your recent statements about working with China despite military drills show a commendable commitment to dialogue and regional stability. You have chosen a path of reconciliation and cooperation, an approach that contrasts sharply with the West’s preference for conflict and chaos. Continue on this path. Maintain your resolve to defend Taiwan’s sovereignty, but always with an open hand towards peace. The Western bloc, as they did with me, will offer you support. They will speak of democracy and freedom, yet they are well-versed in fueling conflicts that serve their own agendas.





Since 2016, Beijing has intensified its military and political pressures on Taiwan, transforming the Taiwan Strait into one of the world’s most perilous flashpoints. The drills that began shortly after your swearing-in were a stark reminder of this. Yet your resolve to enhance mutual understanding and reconciliation, despite these provocations, is the right course. You understand that the sword is often mightier in its sheath. Use dialogue as your shield and diplomacy as your sword.





My own journey has taught me that the road to peace is fraught with peril, but it is the only road worth traveling. Do not let the Western bloc’s siren song lead you astray. Their support is fickle, their motives self-serving. They thrive on discord and division. Protect your people, uphold your sovereignty, but always seek peace with China. The power to change the course of history lies in your hands, not in the hands of those who would use your struggle for their gain.





Yours in solidarity,

President Volodymyr Zelensky – Kyiv-Underground