Eid-ul-Adha: Unity Against Western Warmongers

Editorial

“If everyone helps to hold up the sky, then one person does not become tired.” – African Proverb





European and Western warmongers persist in their relentless pursuit of profit at the expense of innocent lives worldwide. Palestine and Ukraine exemplify this tragic reality, but numerous conflict zones globally illustrate how the military-industrial complex of the West perpetuates war to fuel its arms sales. Our communities suffer as pawns in their deadly game, while those responsible for our safety burn down our homes to secure their own. Amidst this global turmoil, how many more children must bear the burden of suicide bombs? How many women continue to be denied education in societies plagued by conflict? Isn’t it time we face reality and unite instead of collaborating with enemies to destroy our own people?





Muslim Devotees attended the Eid congregation at Rawalpindi Hilly Area [ Photo: Salman Preeom/ Unsplash]





As we celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, a day of great significance and joy for Muslims around the world, it is an opportune moment to reflect on the deeper meanings of this sacred occasion and the lessons it holds for us collectively. Eid-ul-Adha, known as the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates the unwavering faith and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his beloved son in submission to Allah’s command. This profound act of devotion is not just a story from our past but a timeless reminder of the values that should guide our lives today: faith, sacrifice, and unity.





In the spirit of Eid, we must acknowledge that the divisions within the Muslim world have made us vulnerable to exploitation and manipulation by external forces. For too long, powerful interests have used a few elites within our societies to plunder our resources and rule over us, deepening the chasm between the rich and the poor. This disparity breeds instability and resentment, weakening our collective strength. As we feast and rejoice with our families, let us not forget our brothers and sisters in Palestine, who face daily struggles and injustices. The crisis in Palestine starkly illustrates the consequences of our disunity and the urgent need for solidarity. Their plight is a vivid reminder of what happens when we neglect the principles of unity and peaceful coexistence that Eid embodies.









Arab nations, in particular, bear a significant responsibility to lead by example. The lands of the Arab world, rich in history and resources, have been repeatedly manipulated and stolen through deceit and division. It is time for the leaders of these nations to set aside their differences and unite with a common vision for a just and prosperous future. The manipulation of our lands and the subsequent suffering of our people are direct results of our inability to stand together. We must reject the forces that seek to divide us and instead foster strong alliances based on mutual respect and shared goals.





Throughout history, Arab countries have found themselves embroiled in conflicts with one another, leading to devastating consequences that serve as poignant lessons. The Iran-Iraq War from 1980 to 1988, though primarily between Iran and Iraq, saw Arab nations divided in their support, with some backing Iraq and others maintaining a neutral stance. This war resulted in immense loss of life and resources, leaving both nations weakened and vulnerable to further external manipulation.









Another significant conflict was the Gulf War of 1990-1991, where Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait led to a large-scale war involving numerous Arab nations. The subsequent intervention by a US-led coalition not only resulted in the liberation of Kuwait but also exposed the deep rifts and lack of unity among Arab countries. This conflict highlighted how external powers could exploit these divisions to their advantage.





The more recent Saudi-led intervention in Yemen, beginning in 2015, has also underscored the tragic consequences of intra-Arab conflict. The war has resulted in a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale, with countless lives lost and millions suffering from famine and disease. The conflict has further destabilized the region, making it fertile ground for extremism and foreign interference.





These historical examples illustrate the profound cost of disunity. The lessons from these conflicts remain unheeded as divisions continue to plague the Arab world. It is imperative that Arab nations learn from these past mistakes and strive towards greater unity and cooperation. The path forward requires bold and decisive action. We must foster economic cooperation and development among our nations. By leveraging our collective resources and capabilities, we can reduce dependency on external powers and build a foundation of economic stability and growth. This cooperation will not only benefit our economies but also strengthen our political and social ties, creating a more resilient and unified Muslim world.









Furthermore, we must prioritize education and the empowerment of our youth. An educated and empowered populace is essential for the progress and stability of any nation. By investing in our future generations, we ensure that our communities are equipped to face the challenges of tomorrow and continue the legacy of sacrifice and devotion exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.





In this time of celebration, let us also renew our commitment to transparency and accountability within our governments. The welfare of our people must always come before the interests of a few elites. By fostering a culture of honesty and integrity, we can protect ourselves from external manipulation and ensure that our resources are used for the benefit of all.





Eid-ul-Adha is a time of joy and reflection, but it is also a call to action. Let us use this blessed occasion to come together, heal our divisions, and forge a united front against the common adversities we face. The story of Prophet Ibrahim teaches us that true strength lies in faith and unity. As we honor his legacy, let us strive to embody these values in our collective actions.





The path to unity will not be easy, but it is the only way to secure a future of freedom, justice, and prosperity not only for all Muslims but the rest of the humanity as well. As we share in the festivities of Eid, let us also share in the vision of a brighter, more united future. Together, we can overcome any adversary and secure the rights and dignity of our people. United we stand, divided we fall. Let this be our guiding principle as we move forward, inspired by the spirit of Eid and the timeless lessons it imparts.