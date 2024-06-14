Fallacy of the Peace Resolutions and Gaza

by Mahboob A. Khawaja





The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) influences US political think tanks to align with Israeli interests, particularly regarding the conflict with Palestine and the military alliance supporting Israel’s security operations. This alignment envisions the conquest of the Arab world. The disengaged oil-exporting Arab leaders and their substantial investments in the US make little difference in politics and practices. President Biden’s Three-phase Peace Proposal is an ambiguous endeavor, open to conflicting interpretations, while the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue their operations and civilian casualties mount in Gaza. The US and Israel form a powerful entity dictating terms to Arabs and other actors in this conflict. Arab-Muslim leaders (if any) are excluded from the Peace Proposal and are mere pawns on the US administration’s chessboard.





A man is seen in a destroyed building at the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, June 3, 2024. (Photo by Mahmoud Zaki/Xinhua)





Ironically, a blame game is prominent, as if Israel is serious about ending the war. This is not the case; Prime Minister Netanyahu plans to continue the conflict and eradicate Hamas’s presence in Gaza. Israeli leaders and media often exhibit hatred toward Arabs and Muslims, displaying degradation and political vices not seen in other civilized cultures. An aerial view of Jerusalem reveals dominant Islamic architecture and street culture, not the long-gone Jewish legends. Despite public evidence of crimes against humanity and genocide in Gaza, Arab-Muslims have never shown hatred, prejudice, or defamation against Jews or Judaism. Instead, they respect and honor the followers of Moses and the Torah.





This stands in sharp contrast to Netanyahu’s ultra-nationalist partners calling for “Death to Arabs” at the Al-Aqsa compound during Flag Day celebrations in East Jerusalem. Netanyahu needs conflict to maintain his premiership. Reportedly, last week, more than 120,000 Israeli citizens demanded his resignation, the return of hostages, and peace in Palestine. Truth remains singular, but political mythologists of peace and security camouflage and reinvent logic as if truth is hypothetical, not factual. After eight months of continuous war, the Biden administration initiated a draft resolution for a three-phase peace plan in Gaza.





The UNSC resolution, favored by 14 nations with Russia abstaining, raises many unanswered questions involving Israel and the US. Hamas has expressed willingness to work out a ceasefire and other arrangements through mediators. Regardless of the UNSC resolution, nothing has changed on the ground as Israeli forces continue to bombard innocent civilians, causing massive destruction and a point of no return to normalcy. Previous UNSC and General Assembly calls for an immediate ceasefire and global solidarity protests supporting Palestinian freedom remain unheeded. Are Biden and Netanyahu playing with their political futures? Do they breathe oxygen in conflicting time zones?





Netanyahu and Biden appear despotic, using power as a tool for polemic strategies that violate international civilized norms of human safety, conflict resolution, and peacemaking. They define these traits with conspicuous terminology. There is an alarming trend of complicity and cruelty originating in Western Europe (Britain, Germany, and France), supporting the Israeli war to collectively punish all Palestinians across the Gaza Strip.





Western Constructs of International Humanitarian Laws, Geneva Conventions, Civic Values, and Hopes Violated





Where are the so-called International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Conventions protocols offering protection to civilians in war, against forced displacement, targeting functional hospitals, places of worship, medical professionals, and ensuring unrestrained supplies of food and other necessities for human survival? There is no conversation to end the war. US intervention to stop Israel’s carnage in Rafah seems unlikely, as President Biden needs AIPAC’s money and support to win the elections. Both Biden and Secretary Blinken played for time, allowing PM Netanyahu’s political failure to achieve military objectives in Gaza. None is committed to peace with Palestinians. An Israeli professor and rabbi narrated to this author why he left Israel seeking a new life in Canada—there was no peace or normalcy in life. Jews are divided, atheist, secular, Zionist, and have lost the precepts of the faith of Moses—Divine Judaism. Israeli leaders mislead people for their political power, not for the good of the Israeli masses or for peace or a sustainable future. Israel, according to the rabbi, could be on the brink of unknown disasters of survival in the Middle East unless it rethinks and reshapes its policies to coexist with the people of Palestine.





Israel and America Are Afraid of the Phenomenon of Political Change





The Arab-Muslim leaders live in the dark ages, acting as blind stooges and puppets of the US—a scum floating on a torrent. They lack faith, moral credibility, and leadership legitimacy to represent the masses. The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman called Jared Kushner a friend to do business and normalize relations with Israel, but Kushner advocates “ethnic cleansing” of the people of Gaza.





America and Israel fear the phenomenon of change as it could make them obsolete and unfit for the future, despite their imaginary power and monetary influence. They are bewildered, with no sense of time, strengths, and weaknesses—unable to collaborate for an uncertain future. Do civilizations grow out of moral mire, tyranny, and military conquests?





Israeli and American Leaders Deny the Truth of a Living Earth They Bomb to Destroy Humanity





Every beginning has its end, and every nation lives to see its end, not infinity. There is no life and no history of manipulating the Earth and humanity by powerful aggressors against the Laws of God—natural causes. Have you not walked on the earth to learn how the most powerful nations of the past were destroyed by the Will of God—asks the Divine Revelations? We, the people, live in a splendid Universe where planet Earth floats ordained by the commands of God. We are moral beings, unlike animals that possess eyes, ears, and other senses but cannot draw logical conclusions from their senses. There is a moral sense of spirituality and humanity to coexist in harmony with the rest of creation on this Earth. This trust is explicitly mentioned in the Qur’an, Chapter 33:72: “We did indeed offer the Trust to the Heavens and the Earth; And the mountains but they refused; To undertake it, being afraid thereof: But man undertook it; He was indeed unjust and foolish.”





Have you ever thought about how day and night alternate systematically to serve mankind? “Behold! In the creation of the heavens and the earth, and the alternation of Night and Day – There are indeed Signs for men of understanding.” (Qur’an 3:190). Do you know who, other than God, determined the Earth spinning at 1670 km per hour? Who other than God ordained it to orbit the sun at 107,000 km per hour? And who, other than God, made it spin at 28,437 km per hour at the equator? Be aware that Earth’s average distance to the Sun is about 93 million miles (150 million km); the distance of the Moon from Earth is currently 384,821 km, equivalent to 0.002572 Astronomical Units. If the distance between the Earth and the Sun or the Earth and the Moon were ever to change, there would be no sign of life, human civilizations, or habitats left on Earth. We humans have one origin—why can’t we coexist in peace and harmony?





“It is God Who has created you from dust; Then from a sperm-drop, Then from a leech-like clot; Then He does get you out (into the light) As a child: then lets you (grow and) reach your age of full strength; then lets you become old, Though of you there are, some who die before; And lets you reach a Term appointed; in order that ye May learn wisdom.” (Qur’an, Chapter 40:67)





Lessons of history are deliberately ignored—people holding gospels in one hand have driven mankind to the insanity of two World Wars with another hand. There seems to be no end in sight to the continued crimes against humanity and genocide, as witnessed in Gaza. Are there any prospects for political change and new thinking for a sustainable world of tomorrow? Even Biden’s so-called Three-phase Peace Proposal does not offer hope for an immediate ceasefire, peace, reconciliation, and harmony among the people of Israel, Palestine, and global humanity. These appear to be passing illusions and crippled global aspirations, not the facts of life which warrant a navigational change to US policies and practices in the Middle East.





Dr. Mahboob A. Khawaja specializes in international affairs-global security, peace and conflict resolution with keen interests in Islamic-Western comparative cultures and civilizations, and author of several publications including the latest: One Humanity and the Remaking of Global Peace, Security and Conflict Resolution. Germany