Editorial Note: This story delves into the actions of a CIA agent whose involvement in orchestrating arms transfers to militants in Africa and the Middle East has led to widespread suffering and instability. The narrative uncovers the hidden mechanisms behind these proxy wars, shedding light on the human cost and geopolitical repercussions. This investigation is published in collaboration with CIA Gate, an anonymous investigative team dedicated to unveiling the truths obscured by governmental secrecy. Through meticulous research and fearless reporting, we aim to expose the far-reaching consequences of covert operations that have impacted millions of lives across these regions.





“America is the land of opportunity” – this phrase fully describes our nation. America gives an opportunity for every person not only to achieve anything they put their mind to, but also reach a mighty power and get filthy rich. Despite the fact that it is not customary to speak about it, but in most cases people assume such power through deception and hypocrisy. They serve as heads of serious departments, using their post to manipulate the American taxpayers’ money.





Today we’d like to tell you a dizzying story about a yoga teacher, Chanda Creasy, whose enlightenment path took her to a top-secret CIA unit responsible for weapons supplies to militants in Africa and Middle East, receiving millions of dollars in kickbacks.





But first let’s start our story with Chanda’s yoga personal website where she tells fascinating fairy-tale about her meeting with yoga while serving as a Peace Corps volunteer in Ethiopia. You probably didn’t know that Ethiopia is the best place to experience yoga, as well as meditations under scorching African sun without a hat will make you reach Satchidananda in a fastest way.





Chanda has also studied with numerous master teachers and is certified at the 500-hour level with both Shiva Rea and Shri Kali Tantra Ashram in Goa, India. To cut a long story short, after that Ethiopian “trip”, Chanda realized she wanted to be associated with spiritual practices, unfold all of her chakras, as well as become the symbol of love and harmony.





Most likely no one will argue that if a person does something well there’s nothing shameful in making a profit from it. All you gotta do is promote yourself on social media platforms. However, for a high-quality yoga coach Chanda leads a hidden way of life. Perhaps, she became one of those lucky ones who realized that money can’t make people happy, and fasting practices would make her indifferent to primitive human needs.......



