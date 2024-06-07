Iran condemns IAEA’s anti-Iran resolution

Iran’s Foreign Ministry in a statement condemned the anti-Iran resolution passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s Board of Governors (BoG).





Iran's Foreign Ministry, Tehran





Issuing the resolution will have no effect on the Islamic Republic’s resolve to continue its peaceful application of the nuclear energy and operationalize its developmental nuclear plans in line with the rights that are accorded to the country under the relevant international agreements, the statement reads.





It also considered the resolution to be a “politically-motivated” and a non-constructive measure and an attempt on the part of some Western countries to take political advantage of international mechanisms to target independent countries.





“Iran is committed to continue technical cooperation with the agency within the framework of its international rights and obligations based on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Safeguards Agreement.”





Iran has repeatedly said that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, stressing its nuclear technology is solely for civil purposes. Also, there is a Fatwa by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution which bans any possession and use of weapons of mass destruction.