Joint Statement: China-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting Outcomes

Joint Statement of Outcomes of the China-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting





1. At the invitation of Rt Hon Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, His Excellency Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, undertook an official visit to New Zealand from 13-15 June 2024. The visit marked 10 years since the signing of the 2014 Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between China and New Zealand.





Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Wellington, New Zealand, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

2. During the visit, Premier Li met with Her Excellency Governor-General The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro. Premier Li and Prime Minister Luxon held talks during which both leaders exchanged perspectives on the China-New Zealand relationship, as well as regional and global issues of close interest to both countries.





3. The two sides reaffirmed the importance of the 1972 Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between China and New Zealand. New Zealand reaffirmed its commitment to its one-China Policy. Ten years on from the establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, both sides acknowledged the positive development in the relationship. They undertook to deepen cooperation in line with respective national positions, such as equality, fairness, mutual respect, and mutual benefit, while continuing to manage differences and build greater understanding in the bilateral relationship, including through regular dialogue between leaders, ministers, and officials.





4. To this end both sides recommitted to regularly holding discussions on foreign affairs, trade and economics, agriculture, consular issues, law enforcement, defence, the Pacific, and human rights. They welcomed the upcoming Ministerial Climate Change Dialogue, set to take place this year. Both sides welcomed ongoing cooperation in the areas of food safety, customs, agriculture, and trade facilitation and other areas including green economy. They welcomed the importance of people-to-people exchanges to the bilateral relationship, including exchanges in education, tourism, culture, sports, science and innovation, and through Track II dialogues. They welcomed steps to facilitate further people-to-people exchanges, with China announcing a unilateral visa exemption policy to New Zealand.





5. China and New Zealand reaffirmed the importance of the United Nations (UN) Charter, and of the need for greater dialogue and consultation to address regional and global challenges. The two sides reaffirmed the importance of the rules-based multilateral trading system with WTO at its core. They also acknowledged their joint commitment to working together in relevant multilateral and regional fora and architecture including the UN, APEC, EAS, RCEP, and ASEAN-centred fora.





6. New Zealand noted China’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and reiterated that CPTPP remains open to accession by economies that can satisfy the three Auckland Principles. New Zealand noted the ongoing Accessions Working Group discussions in China’s DEPA accession progress.





7. Prime Minister Luxon and Premier Li welcomed progress on initiatives to strengthen cooperation in areas of shared interest, including:





· Exchange of Letters on the Commencement of the Trade in Services Negotiations Based on a Negative List Approach under the China-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement;





· Export Plan Concerning Phytosanitary Requirements for the Export of Fresh Kiwiberry from New Zealand to China;





· Memorandum of Arrangement on Infant Formula Cooperation;





· Memorandum of Arrangement Concerning Cooperation on Business Environment Optimisation;





· Memorandum of Arrangement on the Patent Prosecution Highway Pilot Programme;





· Memorandum of Arrangement on Cooperation to Promote the Exchange of Bird Banding Data for Migratory Shorebirds and Seabirds;





· Exchange of Letters Confirming the Ninth Round New Zealand-China Strategic Research Alliance Recipients;





8. New Zealand side welcomed and appreciated the invitation of the Chinese side for New Zealand leaders to visit China at a mutually convenient time.