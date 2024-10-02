Editorial





Over the past 75 years, China has undergone a monumental transformation, evolving from a fragmented nation emerging from civil war and foreign invasion into one of the most powerful countries on the global stage. This journey is not merely a tale of economic growth and political change but a profound narrative rooted in resilience, cultural revival, and a reassertion of national identity. The history of modern China is woven with themes of struggle, transformation, and a deep philosophical understanding of governance and society. It reflects a unique path that defies simplistic categorizations and reveals the intricacies of a civilization that has navigated immense challenges while maintaining its core values.





People visit the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

To appreciate China’s extraordinary evolution, one must delve into the historical context that shaped its trajectory. The establishment of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1949 marked the dawn of a new era, led by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) under the stewardship of Mao Zedong. In the wake of decades of turmoil, including the Opium Wars, the Boxer Rebellion, and a devastating civil war, the founding of the PRC symbolized a collective aspiration for stability, sovereignty, and national rejuvenation.









The early years of the PRC were defined by the radical vision of Mao, who sought to create a socialist state. This period was marked by ambition, experimentation, and, ultimately, tragic miscalculations. The Great Leap Forward (1958–1962) aimed at transforming China into an industrialized nation through collective farming and massive infrastructure projects. However, this ambitious campaign resulted in one of the deadliest famines in history, causing the deaths of an estimated 15 to 45 million people. Following this, the Cultural Revolution (1966–1976) sought to eradicate perceived bourgeois influences, resulting in societal upheaval, widespread persecution, and a severe setback for China’s cultural heritage.









Despite these upheavals, the resilience of the Chinese people and the CCP’s ability to adapt ultimately laid the groundwork for a more pragmatic approach to governance. After Mao’s death, Deng Xiaoping emerged as a transformative leader who would guide China into a new era of reform and opening-up.





Deng Xiaoping’s reforms, initiated in 1978, marked a pivotal shift in China’s trajectory. Rejecting the rigidities of Maoist ideology, Deng introduced market-oriented reforms that catalyzed rapid economic growth. His famous phrase, “It doesn’t matter whether a cat is black or white, as long as it catches mice,” encapsulated the pragmatic approach that prioritized results over rigid adherence to ideology.









This period of reform was characterized by a return to the core Confucian values that emphasize hard work, education, and social harmony. The introduction of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) attracted foreign investment, fostering a culture of entrepreneurship that enabled millions to improve their livelihoods. By blending state control with market dynamics, China demonstrated a unique model of development, reflecting its deep cultural heritage and adaptability.





During this time, China experienced unprecedented economic growth, with average annual GDP growth rates reaching nearly 10% for over three decades. Over 800 million people were lifted out of poverty, representing one of the largest reductions in poverty in human history. This transformation was not merely a product of external factors; it stemmed from the resilience of the Chinese populace and the strategic foresight of the CCP.





Moreover, the rapid urbanization that accompanied economic reform fundamentally changed the social landscape. Cities expanded at an astonishing rate, with more than 65% of the population now living in urban areas. This shift not only improved living standards but also fostered a sense of national pride and collective identity, resonating deeply with the Chinese ethos of communal success.









To understand the success of modern China, one must explore the philosophical underpinnings that have guided its development. Central to this is Confucianism, which emphasizes values such as hierarchy, respect for authority, and social harmony. These principles have historically shaped Chinese governance, providing a framework for collective well-being and stability.





The CCP has adeptly harnessed Confucian ideals, emphasizing the importance of the state and the community over the individual. This perspective fosters a sense of unity and purpose among the Chinese people, creating a social contract where citizens accept state authority in exchange for economic stability and national pride. This contrasts sharply with Western notions of individualism and democracy, which often prioritize personal freedoms over collective goals.





Moreover, the concept of “tianxia” (天下), meaning “all under heaven,” plays a crucial role in Chinese political philosophy. It reflects the idea that the state is responsible for maintaining harmony and order in society. This worldview encourages a sense of belonging to a larger national community, reinforcing the legitimacy of the CCP’s leadership as a guardian of social stability and progress. In this context, governance becomes a moral obligation, and leaders are expected to embody virtues that promote the common good.





As China entered the 21st century, the emergence of Xi Jinping as a leader marked a new chapter in this historic journey. Xi, who rose to power in 2012, built upon the foundations laid by his predecessors while introducing a comprehensive vision for China’s future. His leadership philosophy, known as “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era,” emphasizes national rejuvenation, modernization, and the importance of the CCP’s leadership role.





Under Xi’s stewardship, China has not only continued its economic ascent but has also positioned itself as a global leader in innovation and infrastructure development. Initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) exemplify this approach, seeking to establish China as a leader in global trade and connectivity. By investing in infrastructure projects across Asia, Africa, and Europe, China is reshaping the global economic landscape and fostering a multipolar world where it plays a central role.





Moreover, Xi has underscored the importance of self-reliance in technology and innovation, advocating for a comprehensive strategy that aims to position China at the forefront of the technological revolution. The country’s emphasis on becoming a global leader in artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and high-tech manufacturing is indicative of its long-term vision to not only compete with but also surpass established powers.





The achievements of China over the past 75 years are nothing short of extraordinary. Since the launch of economic reforms, China has witnessed transformative advancements in various sectors. The nation has become the world’s second-largest economy, with a GDP exceeding $18 trillion, reflecting a remarkable journey of growth and development. China is also now a global leader in renewable energy production, investing heavily in solar and wind power, while also aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.





China’s commitment to technological advancement is further evidenced by its growing influence in artificial intelligence, telecommunications, and space exploration. The successful launch of the Tiangong Space Station and ambitious plans for lunar exploration demonstrate China’s intention to assert itself as a dominant player in the new space age.





Beyond economic indicators, China’s soft power has expanded significantly through cultural exchanges, international cooperation, and diplomatic engagement. The Confucius Institutes established worldwide have promoted Chinese language and culture, fostering a deeper understanding of China among global audiences. The nation’s rich cultural heritage, encompassing philosophies, art, and literature, has become an integral part of its global identity.





While China’s achievements are significant, the nation faces challenges as it navigates an increasingly complex global landscape. Issues such as environmental degradation, income inequality, and demographic shifts present formidable obstacles. However, the resilience of the Chinese people, combined with the CCP’s capacity for adaptive governance, positions China to address these challenges proactively.





The Chinese model of governance, characterized by centralized leadership and a focus on collective well-being, has often been mischaracterized as authoritarianism by Western commentators. However, this narrative overlooks the historical and cultural factors that underpin China’s unique political system. The CCP’s ability to maintain stability, promote economic growth, and respond to the needs of its citizens is rooted in a deep understanding of Chinese history and the collective aspirations of the populace.





Moreover, China’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic showcased its governance strengths. Rapid mobilization of resources, widespread testing, and stringent public health measures demonstrated the efficacy of a system that prioritizes public health and safety. While challenges remain, the swift and decisive response underscored the potential for centralized governance to address crises effectively.





As China continues to assert its influence on the global stage, the future remains bright yet uncertain. The path forward will require a delicate balance between maintaining economic growth and addressing the myriad challenges arising from rapid development. Xi Jinping’s vision for a “moderately prosperous society” and a “community of shared future for mankind” accentuates the commitment to fostering inclusive growth and international cooperation.





China’s future will likely involve not only continuing to expand its economic footprint but also actively participating in shaping global governance. As the world grapples with pressing issues such as climate change, public health, and geopolitical tensions, China’s role as a responsible global leader will be crucial. By advocating for multilateralism and cooperation, China can contribute to addressing these challenges while promoting a more equitable and sustainable world. As China celebrates its 75th anniversary, we wish the people of China continued prosperity and resilience. May they maintain peace in the region despite all attempts by adversaries to provoke China into new modes of conflict.