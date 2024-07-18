Ambani Family Wedding: Unacceptable Exhibition of Wealth

by N.S.Venkataraman





Mukesh Ambani, a renowned Indian industrialist and reputedly the richest person in India and one of the wealthiest in the world, has recently conducted his son’s wedding celebration in Mumbai with unprecedented lavishness.





Nita Ambani, wife of Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, arrives holding a lamp with an image of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha, for the wedding of their youngest son, Anant Ambani in Mumbai on Friday. Rafiq Maqbool/AP





It appears that several million dollars were spent on this wedding, which was attended by former Prime Ministers and Presidents from various countries, CEOs of multinational organizations, popular film stars, sports persons, and, of course, lawyers, politicians, and journalists. It is further reported that Mukesh Ambani sent separate aircraft to different destinations to bring these so-called VIPs (very important persons) and lodged them in leading hotels in lavish style. The event was widely publicized in print and visual media in India and a few other countries. Several media outlets called this wedding the “wedding of the century,” whatever that may mean.





There is no doubt that Mukesh Ambani has earned several millions of dollars through hard work, sustained and intelligent investment, and promoting large-scale projects in multiple fields with dynamic management practices. All credit can be given to him for such achievements.





However, is there not a sign of vulgarity and exhibition of enormous ego in conducting such a lavish wedding celebration? What is Mukesh Ambani trying to prove with such extravagance? By throwing away money on such a luxurious wedding celebration, is he not aware that many people may suspect his mental state and thought process, which does not reflect any level of thinking at a higher level?





India is a country with 1.4 billion people, of which 15% still live below the poverty line, and around 40% are just above the poverty level. Has Mukesh Ambani thought about these people in his “hour of glory”? By wasting his wealth on such a luxurious wedding function, he has lost the opportunity to use this money to help the poor and downtrodden, who constitute millions of people in India. By spending for the benefit of poor people while celebrating the marriage in a simple style, instead of throwing money away in a wasteful wedding exercise, Mukesh Ambani and the young couple would have received the blessings of millions, which would stand him and his family in good stead in the future. Such blessings are far more significant and important than the praise and admiration Mukesh Ambani received from his rich guests.





Just as days follow nights, the three-day wedding celebration will also fade away, leaving only bitter thoughts and frustration in the minds of the poor people in India, who would inevitably ponder about the state of their lives compared to the lifestyle of the rich and affluent. Such an unacceptable exhibition of wealth would only create a sense of anger towards the rich among those who struggle for a square meal a day.





It is inevitable that in the minds of deprived people and discerning observers, there would be a development of feelings of contempt for Mukesh Ambani’s style and the similar styles of other wealthy individuals.





Human life is essentially a journey, and people with noble thoughts would not believe in such ego-centric actions. Money is noble when spent for a good cause. Money becomes evil and even vulgar when thrown away for ego-centric actions.





This conclusion is not only applicable to Mukesh Ambani but also to several other ego-centric wealthy individuals, families, and politicians who could be gathering curses rather than blessings by celebrating lavish marriages that become an eyesore for discerning people and those facing poverty.





N. S. Venkataraman is a trustee with the "Nandini Voice for the Deprived," a not-for-profit organization that aims to highlight the problems of downtrodden and deprived people and support their cause and to promote probity and ethical values in private and public life and to deliberate on socio-economic issues in a dispassionate and objective manner.