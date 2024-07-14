Attempt to Kill President Donald Trump

by Stephen Bryen





We are awaiting more news on the attempt to kill former President Donald Trump. He was speaking in Butler, Pennsylvania at a campaign rally when shots rang out. One of the first shots hit Mr. Trump in or around his right ear. There was blood strewn across his face. Immediately after he was hit, he ducked down (which probably saved his life.)News reports so far (which may or may not be accurate) say there were two shooters. One of them reportedly is deceased and the other is in critical condition. The news reports say the US Secret Service liquidated them.





One of the first shots hit Mr. Trump in or around his right ear. There was blood strewn across his face.

We know nothing about the shooters, if there were two. This is still not certain.But from the look and feel of the attack it appears to be a highly professional attempted assassination. Firing at the head is a mark of a professional shooter.There is a brief video of (one of the dead) shooters on a rooftop some distance from the reviewing stand.









Shooter was bear crawling across a roof, just outside the venue, with a rifle in his hands. Eyewitness and his friends were screaming at the police and Secret Service for 2 to 3 minutes. No one did anything.





One is reminded of the horrific murder of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas on November 22nd, 1963. Despite a massive coverup, Kennedy was shot in the head, most likely from the Grassy Knoll or near the roadway where his car passed by. The shot was to the front of the head as the Zapruder film clearly shows. It was clearly a professional assassination involving a number of shooters.





Reports say that the Trump shooter or shooters operated from a distance, meaning they probably had long range rifles with scopes. I watched videos of the shooting and you can clearly hear the gunfire, but the sound is far from the reviewing stand where Trump stood.





We don’t have any real information on the security at the rally, or how well the perimeter was protected (if at all).





All the recent reports say Trump is likely to win the election. Is this connected with the attempt to kill him? I would think so.





The Secret Service can help the American people by telling everything they know and all that they learn, with complete transparency. I am not so confident this will happen.





Reportedly one of the two alleged shooters is alive, but in critical condition. It remains to be seen if this is true. Others say that a person in the crowd was killed, possibly a second victim.





An observation: there was no ambulance or medics on the scene as Mr. Trump was taken away in an armored vehicle.





Stay tuned. Be skeptical.





Stephen Bryen is a former Deputy Under Secretary of Defense and is a leading expert in security strategy and technology. Bryen writes for Asia Times, American Thinker, Epoch Times, Newsweek, Washington Times, the Jewish Policy Center and others.