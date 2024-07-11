China’s Deep-Sea Mining Vehicle Sets Depth Record

The trial was conducted by the "Pioneer II," an engineering prototype independently developed by Shanghai Jiao Tong University, the Shanghai municipal government said on Tuesday.

China’s deep-sea heavy-duty mining vehicle has completed a sea trial at a depth exceeding 4,000 meters, marking a significant breakthrough in the country’s deep-sea mineral resource development technology.





The trial was conducted by the “Pioneer II,” an engineering prototype independently developed by Shanghai Jiao Tong University, the Shanghai municipal government said on Tuesday.





An aerial drone photo taken on June 22, 2024 shows the deep-sea heavy-duty mining vehicle "Pioneer II" undergoing a sea trial. (Shanghai Jiao Tong University/Handout via Xinhua)





The “Pioneer II” completed five diving and seabed mining operations, including a record-breaking dive to 4,102.8 meters. This marked the first time a Chinese deep-sea heavy-duty mining vehicle has conducted trial operations at depths exceeding 4,000 meters.





The mining vehicle has pioneered several technologies in the country, including high-mobility deep-sea navigation at complex seabed terrains and composite drilling and mining of multiple types of deep-sea minerals.