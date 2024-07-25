Defending the Flame: The Threat Landscape Surrounding the 2024 Paris Olympics

by Rashane Jude Pintoe

The 2024 Paris Olympics, scheduled from 26 July to 11 August, promise to be a global carnival of athleticism and culture. Yet, this grand festival also casts long shadows as it draws the interest of those who lurk in the darker corners of human intent. The Games are a tantalising beacon for terrorists, particularly jihadi factions and far-right extremists, eager to crash the party. As everyone awaits weeks of record-breaking feats and jubilant crowds, it is necessary to remain vigilant and aware of the intricate web of threats that loom over this monumental event.





Torch bearer Matthias Dandois holds the Olympic Torch during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Torch Relay at the Trocadero in Paris, France, on July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)





The ghost of Munich 1972 still haunts the Olympic spirit. The massacre that unfolded when the Palestinian group Black September took eleven Israeli athletes hostage ended in a tragic crescendo of violence. Fast forward to 1996, the Atlanta Games were rocked by a bombing that echoed through the Centennial Olympic Park, killing two and wounding over a hundred. These grim precedents highlight the symbolic and strategic allure of the Olympics for terrorists craving a global stage. It is the duty of national security practitioners to evaluate and comment on the threat landscape.





Islamist terrorism, spearheaded by the likes of the Islamic State, remains a formidable menace. Despite losing physical territory in the Middle East, groups such as this have morphed, urging their followers to turn any corner of the globe into a battleground. France, with its prominent role in global counterterrorism and a complex socio-political landscape, is a favoured target. The chilling Paris attacks in 2015, Charlie Hebdo attacks in the same year, and the 2016 Bastille Day attacks in Nice are major attacks that shocked the nation and region. These serve as stark reminders that Islamist extremists see France as a ripe canvas for their violent artistry.





This year’s Summer Olympics come at a time of a complex international security landscape. With a major war in Eastern Europe between Russia and Ukraine, severe unrest in the Middle East surrounding Israel’s war with Hamas/Palestine, and the rise of far-right elements within Europe, multiple threat actors come into focus.





Islamist terrorism is the primary threat, especially due to the rise of the Islamic State Khurasan Province (ISKP) in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Formally established in January 2015, ISKP is a mostly-autonomous province of the greater IS organisation. Although primarily targeting elements in Afghanistan such as the Taliban and civilian communities, especially Shia Hazaras, ISKP has also proven to have the willingness and ability to launch large attacks on foreign targets, especially after the January 2024 Kerman Bombings in Iran that killed over 100 and the March 2024 Crocus Hall Attack in Russia that killed around 145.





The fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban in 2021 along with the botched US withdrawal at the same time has led to a severe security vacuum in the region. The absence of foreign security presence in the country along with the leadership of the Taliban has led to a number of terrorist groups flourishing within the country and opening training camps for future operations. Although ISKP and the Taliban are at odds and war, the security vacuum nonetheless supported the ISKP as two key opposition actors were removed – the US-led Resolute Support coalition and the former Afghan government.









Further, the emergence of Sanaullah Ghafari, alias Shahab al-Mujahir as the Emir of ISKP has led to a series of developments in the group. Al-Mujahir’s leadership has led to focusing on urban targets within Afghanistan, significant foreign activity and also expansion of the group. ISKP has therefore transformed from a purely regional threat to a transnational one.





The threat to Europe is not surprising. In 2022, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal stated that an attack in Strasbourg, north-eastern France had been thwarted. Likewise, during the 2024 Euro Soccer tournament in Germany, the country’s authorities arrested an ISKP supporter who donated to the ISKP through cryptocurrency.





What we are seeing here is a network of individual cells and groups sympathetic to the IS-brand, especially through the rampant propaganda campaigns of ISKP. Through its publication, ‘Voice of Khurasan’, ISKP seeks to radicalise and inspire. A plethora of stories of ISKP fighters, successes and attacks are written in the publication to motivate individuals across the world to launch attacks against the enemies of ISKP – any group that does not follow the strict IS-brand of fundamentalist Salafism.





Following the disastrous events of the 1972 Black September attacks on the Olympic Games, it is no doubt that security and protection at the Paris Olympics would be top-notch. But the real threat lies not in the stadiums and arenas, but rather in the clubs, rallies, restaurants and hotels that would be blooming when the Games begin. This article is focused on warning people to remain vigilant in face of the threat.





The Olympics, a symbol of international unity and peace, makes a tempting target for those who despise such ideals. An attack on the Games would be a megaphone for terrorists, broadcasting their agenda to a global audience and sowing fear far and wide. The presence of world leaders, celebrities, and athletes from every corner of the globe only heightens the stakes. An attack here would not just be a local tragedy but a seismic event with political and social aftershocks rippling across continents – something that ISKP will reap the rewards for years to come.





While Islamist terrorism often steals the headlines, far-right extremism also remains a threat, especially in Europe’s current climate. Far-right groups have often traded in their placards for more lethal tools, driven by an insidious blend of xenophobia, ultra-nationalism, and anti-immigrant fervour. Far-right extremists see the Olympics as an opportunity to strike at the heart of multiculturalism and global unity. They, too, are masters of violence, opting for bombings, shootings, and any means necessary to spread their hateful doctrine. A good example of this is the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park Bombing during the US Olympics perpetrated by Eric Rudolph, a far-right white supremacist.





In response, French authorities, along with international partners, have weaved a sophisticated security tapestry for the Games. Intelligence operations are the bedrock of these efforts. Agencies like the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) and Co-ordination Unit of the Fight Against Terrorism (UCLAT) are in a perpetual dance with regional and global counterparts, sharing information and thwarting plots before they mature. Advanced surveillance technologies are also in place being the watchful eyes over Paris.





Cybersecurity is another crucial front. With the digital revolution permeating every aspect of our lives, the French National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) is on high alert to fend off cyberattacks that could disrupt the Games. Protecting the communication networks, transportation systems, and other critical infrastructures from digital saboteurs is paramount. In addition to cyberattacks, a significant portion of communication between IS groups are now done over encrypted platforms such as Telegram, Threema and Rocket Chat/Tech Haven, which ought to be focused on as well.





The vast crowds and multiple venues provide ample soft targets, making complete security a Herculean task, but the superior security systems in place in France and Europe make the Olympics generally safe. Yet, there is limited purview to locate and predict long-wolf attackers and smaller cells – something that the author has warned about in the past.





Public awareness is the key to making citizens and visitors into a strong line of detection and defence. Knowing what to look for and how to report suspicious activity can make all the difference. Emergency preparedness drills ensure that, should the unthinkable happen, responses will be swift and coordinated. The global nature of the Olympics necessitates international cooperation. France is not alone in this endeavour. The European Union’s security frameworks and bilateral agreements with allies like the United States, the United Kingdom, and other NATO members bolster a collective defence. It is a concerted effort to safeguard the spirit of the Games.





However, challenges remain. Balancing security with civil liberties is a tightrope walk. Too much surveillance and the populace might feel they are living in a police state, fostering resentment. There is already the possibility of mass-scale protests and demonstrations surrounding the Olympics, especially on the war in Gaza. It is a delicate dance to maintain public trust while ensuring safety. Terrorist tactics are ever-evolving, requiring constant innovation in counterterrorism strategies. And in the age of social media, managing public perception and preventing panic is as crucial as preventing the attack itself.





The 2024 Paris Olympics are not just a celebration of human athleticism but a litmus test for global security cooperation. The twin threats of Islamist and far-right extremism pose significant challenges, but with comprehensive intelligence operations, robust security measures, international collaboration, and public engagement, France and its allies are determined to safeguard this beacon of global harmony. While the threat landscape is daunting, the commitment to upholding the Olympic spirit of unity and peace remains unwavering. The world will be watching, not just the sporting events, but also the collective effort to protect a symbol of hope and unity.





Rashane Jude Pintoe is a researcher on international and national security. He is a research analyst at the Global Peace Institute, UK. He was formerly attached to the Institute of National Security Studies under the Ministry of Defence, Sri Lanka. He specialises in global insurgencies, Islamist extremism and counterterrorism. Having multiple pieces of research publications to his name, Rashane also writes on topics relating to terrorism, peace and the status quo of the political attributes in both Sri Lankan and foreign aspects.'