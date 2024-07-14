Dubai: Criminal Sanctuary Undermining Global Justice

by A Special Correspondent





In recent years, Dubai has not only symbolised opulence and modernity but has also become a notorious haven for criminals escaping global justice. Extradition from Dubai is notoriously difficult. A prime example is the group of Sri Lankan criminals reportedly hiding in Dubai to evade justice, while ruthlessly eliminating their rivals and perpetuating crimes in Sri Lanka. The city’s allure as a financial hub and real estate paradise has inadvertently attracted individuals engaged in nefarious activities, from drug trafficking to political corruption. Investigative reports revealing fugitives purchasing multimillion-dollar properties in Dubai paint a disturbing picture: a city with global ambitions that harbours those operating beyond the reach of international law.





“Dubai has become a haven for those on the run,” says Alex Yearsly, an expert on money laundering, in episode three of Gateway. Known for sheltering oligarchs and kleptocrats, Dubai has also shielded European criminals, especially those in the cocaine trade. With lax regulations and no extradition treaties, the UAE has become a sanctuary for major drug lords, the so-called “super cartel.” Belgian journalist Joris van der Aa remarked, “Dubai is a bandit country… they welcome drug money.” Despite recent coordinated raids disrupting these criminal empires, many arrested individuals still manage to secure their release.





A few raids in Dubai resulted in the arrest of several criminal kingpins. But, criminals like Bosnian Edin Gačanin “Tito” and Dutch-Moroccan Zohair Belkhair have since vanished, reportedly freed after extradition requests were rejected. This is not an isolated incident; Albanian drug lord Eldi Dizdari escaped from a Dubai jail in 2020, and another criminal was freed due to the lack of an extradition agreement. Dubai remains a sanctuary for Europe’s most notorious drug lords. Extradition is challenging, as seen with Italian mafia boss Rafael Imperiale, who was only sent back to Italy after a protracted diplomatic effort. Meanwhile, figures like Christy Kinahan and his sons live freely in Dubai despite hefty US sanctions and bounties on their heads. Ironically, Dubai deemed them “low risk” and allowed them to form companies, even as a 2016 EU probe linked over 200 firms to the Kinahan cartel. Daniel Kinahan’s lavish 2017 wedding in Dubai, attended by top criminals, provided crucial intelligence for law enforcement, yet many attendees remain at large in the UAE.





Numerous investigative reports have exposed how Dubai has become a sanctuary for notorious figures like Othman E.B. and Joseph L., both convicted in absentia for serious drug-related offences in Belgium. These individuals, along with several others, have leveraged Dubai’s lax regulatory environment and discreet financial services to evade justice, shield their illicit gains, and continue their criminal enterprises with impunity.





Most concerning is the apparent indifference of Dubai’s authorities towards the impact of their leniency on global security and justice. Criminals, including those convicted and wanted by Interpol, comfortably purchase luxury properties and conduct their business dealings, while their victims and the international community grapple with the aftermath of their crimes. This selective enforcement of laws not only undermines the credibility of Dubai as a global partner in law enforcement but also erodes the trust necessary for international cooperation.





The case of Isabel dos Santos, implicated in extensive financial malpractice in Angola and beyond, further underscores Dubai’s role as a sanctuary for individuals accused of grave financial crimes. Despite global sanctions and legal actions in multiple jurisdictions, dos Santos continues to reside in Dubai, shielded by the city’s opaque legal framework and permissive attitudes towards offshore financial activities.





Dubai’s response, emphasising enhanced anti-money laundering measures and sporadic cooperation with international law enforcement agencies, rings hollow against the backdrop of these revelations. While there have been instances of extradition, such as that of Sanjay Shah to Denmark, they are few and far between, often failing to address the systematic nature of Dubai’s attraction for criminals.





The argument that Dubai’s legal framework strikes a balance between client confidentiality and international legal standards is deeply flawed when examined through the lens of global justice and security. Transparency and consistent adherence to international norms should not be optional but essential prerequisites for any nation aspiring to be a respected player on the global stage.





The international community cannot afford to turn a blind eye to Dubai’s role in perpetuating global criminal activities under the guise of economic development and prosperity. The city’s financial and real estate sectors, once symbols of progress, now serve as backdrops for illicit transactions and the accumulation of wealth through illegal means. This not only undermines the efforts of law-abiding nations but also perpetuates a cycle of crime and impunity that threatens global stability.





It is imperative that Dubai’s leadership take decisive steps to reform its legal and financial frameworks, ensuring they align unequivocally with international standards. This includes robust cooperation with global law enforcement agencies, transparent regulation of financial transactions, and the extradition of individuals accused of serious crimes. Failure to do so risks tarnishing Dubai’s reputation irreparably and exacerbating global security challenges.





Paradise Found: Dubai for Sri Lankan Criminals





Recent revelations linking Dubai as a sanctuary for criminals wanted in Sri Lanka, orchestrating criminal activities from afar, are deeply troubling and demand urgent international scrutiny. The brazen assassination of a man known as Club Wasantha, allegedly orchestrated by individuals residing in Dubai, underscores the extent to which this city has become a hub for criminal operations that transcend national borders. Sri Lanka, like many other nations, faces the grim reality of criminals exploiting Dubai’s lenient legal environment and sophisticated financial services to evade justice and perpetuate violence.





Dubai’s allure as a global financial centre and its reputation for discretion in financial transactions have inadvertently provided cover for individuals involved in drug trafficking, money laundering, and even politically motivated assassinations. The ability of criminals to operate with impunity from Dubai not only undermines the rule of law in Sri Lanka but also erodes trust in international efforts to combat transnational crime. The reported ease with which individuals on Interpol’s red notice list can conduct business and coordinate criminal activities from Dubai highlights significant gaps in global law enforcement cooperation and underscores the urgent need for enhanced regulatory measures.





Sri Lanka faces dire implications in the aftermath of a series of assassinations and criminal enterprises facilitated from Dubai. The failure to apprehend and extradite individuals involved in such heinous acts not only perpetuates a sense of insecurity among its citizens but also challenges the country’s ability to uphold justice and protect its sovereignty. The international community must exert pressure on Dubai to tighten regulations, improve transparency in financial transactions, and honour extradition requests to prevent further exploitation of its legal system by criminal elements seeking refuge.





Dubai’s role as a haven for criminals wanted in Sri Lanka represents a critical juncture in global efforts to combat organised crime and uphold the rule of law. The city’s reputation as a financial and real estate paradise must not come at the expense of international justice and security. It is incumbent upon Dubai to demonstrate its commitment to global norms by closing loopholes that allow criminals to evade accountability and ensuring that its legal framework aligns unequivocally with international standards. The lives lost and the fear instilled by criminal acts orchestrated from Dubai demand nothing less than decisive action to rectify these grave shortcomings.





While Dubai may be celebrated for its economic prowess and modernity, its tolerance for criminals and fugitives undermines the very principles of justice and accountability that underpin a civilised society. The time for half-measures and selective enforcement is over. Dubai must choose: either it aligns fully with international norms and becomes a responsible global citizen, or it continues down the path of becoming a safe haven for those who exploit its loopholes to evade justice.