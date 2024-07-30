Ranil Rejected by SLPP: What We Know So Far

by Our Political Affairs Correspondent





The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has decided not to support President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for September 21. This development follows prolonged negotiations between the SLPP and President Wickremesinghe that ultimately failed to produce a mutual agreement. The core issue in the stalled negotiations appears to be the disagreement over electoral quotas for the SLPP in the next elections. Reports indicate that both parties were unable to reach a consensus on how these quotas should be distributed, leading to the collapse of the talks.





Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe attends an interview with Reuters at Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka August 18, 2022. [Photo: REUTERS/ Dinuka Liyanawatte]





There are also speculations that the breakdown in negotiations might be a strategic move by both parties to postpone the upcoming presidential election. Although this theory remains unconfirmed, it adds another layer of intrigue to the political landscape. Meeting at the official residence of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Politburo of the SLPP passed a resolution reaffirming the party’s commitment to its foundational principles. The resolution emphasised the party’s dedication to protecting national unity and state ownership of resources, developing the nation based on local culture and values, raising the living standards of low-income citizens, and securing the party’s core values and systems. It also invoked the legacy of S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike and Mahinda Rajapaksa, highlighting their fearless leadership in steering the party towards progressive goals.





Despite the official stance, State Minister Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon has publicly stated his continued support for President Wickremesinghe. He praised Wickremesinghe for his leadership during critical times and declared his intention to back him in the upcoming election, going against the SLPP Politburo’s decision. This divergence within the party showcases the complexities and internal disagreements that are currently shaping the SLPP’s strategy and positioning.





Meanwhile, the SLPP has announced its decision to field its own candidate for the presidential election, who will run under the ‘Pohottuwa’ symbol. SLPP Secretary General, MP Sagara Kariyawasam, confirmed this decision, stating that the party is no longer in a position to support President Wickremesinghe. This move signifies the SLPP’s determination to establish its independent presence and leadership in the political arena, distancing itself from the current President.





Adding to the complexity of the situation, the pro-Wickremesinghe newspaper ‘Lankadeepa’ reported that 75 ministers and MPs of the SLPP visited the Colombo residence and party office of United National Party (UNP) President and MP Vajira Abeywardena to express their support for President Wickremesinghe. Key figures like Prasanna Ranatunga, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Kanchana Wijesekara, Ramesh Pathirana, Kanaka Herath, Janaka Vakkambura, and Mohan Pridarshana were among those expressing their loyalty to the President. This show of support highlights a significant faction within the SLPP that remains aligned with Wickremesinghe, further complicating the party’s internal dynamics.





UNP Chairman Vajira Abeywardena stated that 105 MPs elected to Parliament from the SLPP are currently united in their support for President Wickremesinghe. He suggested that the SLPP’s decision to present a separate candidate would only accelerate the efforts of MPs ready to back Wickremesinghe. This confidence from the UNP indicates that Wickremesinghe’s campaign is gaining momentum despite the SLPP’s official stance.





The SLPP’s decision not to support, if not true, President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the forthcoming presidential election marks a critical juncture in Sri Lankan politics. With the election drawing near, the political landscape remains fluid and unpredictable. Whether this split will complete Wickremesinghe’s victory or present new challenges remains to be seen as the country heads towards a pivotal moment in its democratic journey. The unfolding events will be closely watched, as they will have profound implications for the future political direction of Sri Lanka.