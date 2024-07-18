Resilience and Unity: Türkiye’s July 15 Journey

by Semih Lütfü Turgut





There are milestones in every nation, and July 15 is one of those significant milestones for Türkiye. Türkiye witnessed a thwarted coup attempt on July 15, 2016, when a section of the Turkish military launched a coordinated operation in several major cities.





The traitors targeted the symbols of the republic: the Presidential Complex, the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, the Headquarters of the National Intelligence Organization, the Special Operations Directorate, and the Ankara Police were heavily attacked. The traitors targeted our national will and the independence of our country; nevertheless, we overcame these attacks and challenges.





People protest against the attempted coup on Istanbul's iconic Bosphorus Bridge, now officially renamed the '15 July Martyrs Bridge' [File: Emrah Gurel/AP]





As news of the coup attempt spread, thousands of ordinary citizens, armed with nothing, gathered in streets and squares to oppose the coup. On the night of July 15, our people defended our republic, our democracy, and all our achievements at the cost of their lives.





We demonstrated how people of all ages, backgrounds, and political views could unite overnight when their independence was at stake. Every individual in our nation proved that they could become an unbeatable hero for their flag, freedom, and future when the need arises.





The real importance of July 15 arises from the fact that it symbolizes the glorious and effective resistance our people have ever waged against coups that have plagued our nation throughout history. We lifted the shadow of tutelage over our democracy; by making the civilian will dominant with all its elements, we saved Türkiye from the vortex of political instability and social chaos.









The coup was orchestrated by Fethullah Gülen, a Turkish preacher who has lived in the United States since 1999, and implemented by his followers who are labelled as FETO.





The religious group formed a widespread and influential network, which had foundations, associations, commercial and educational institutions, media organizations, and schools in Türkiye and abroad. Nevertheless, they secretly organized like a state within a state.





After their coup attempt, the Turkish government eradicated the members of this network from public institutions and dismantled its institutions. Friendly countries also realized the true agenda and aim of this organization and took measures against FETO institutions and members in their countries.









Türkiye set an example of how to stand up as a nation, how to unite, and how to become one heart.





There are things that unite a nation: its history of which the nation is so proud, and the hopes and aspirations of the citizens for the future. No matter what colour our eyes and faces are, our tears are the same colour; what matters is tolerance and solidarity for the common and greater goals of the nation.





A nation’s greatest strength is its unity and solidarity; there is no reason for anyone to become a foe with another with whom they have been living together for hundreds, even thousands of years. History teaches us that social cohesion and national unity are the strengths to overcome national problems.









A country with a rich culture and heritage should easily solve its problems. People must genuinely desire to build bridges with others; reconciliation requires working together to correct the legacy of the injustices of the past.





If a country is called the fatherland or motherland, it should be a place where all members of the nation are proud of their identity. The ability to reach unity in diversity and diversity in unity was the secret of the Ottoman Empire that lasted more than 600 years.





I would like to say just a few words before concluding my remarks. The friendly relations between Türkiye and Sri Lanka have been developing with a positive agenda since 1948 when diplomatic relations started. We aim to increase the bilateral contacts between the peoples of the two countries.





Our literature has some references to this lovely island. For instance, the 14th-century author Tâceddîn Ahmedî wrote in his book (İskendernâme) that Alexander built a city called “Serendib” on the Island of “Jaba”. Also, the 17th-century polymath Kâtip Çelebi wrote of the Mountain of Serendib, to which Adam descended from heaven, rising majestically towards the sky. Some researchers claimed that there are DNA tests indicating Turkish descent among the Muslims of Sri Lanka, so undoubtedly Turks have come to this mystical and magical island over time.





Semih Lütfü Turgut is currently Türkiye's Ambassador to Sri Lanka, with a distinguished diplomatic career spanning over two decades. He has held key roles at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and served in various postings worldwide, including as Consul-General in Alexandria, Edinburgh, and Mazar-e Sharif, demonstrating his commitment to advancing Türkiye's diplomatic relations globally.