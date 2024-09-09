A Day of Valor: Celebrating Pakistan’s 1965 Victory

by Muhammad Wasama Khalid





Pakistan’s brave armed forces fought valiantly to protect their country from an Indian attack in. It’s a symbol of Pakistan’s strength, unity, and courage in the face of war.





Pakistan celebrates Defence Day on September 6th to honor the brave soldiers and civilians who fought for the country during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War. The war began when India crossed Pakistan’s border.





File Photograph of Pakistan Military officials

Pakistan celebrates Defence Day with parades, military shows, and exhibitions that highlight the country’s military power and progress. These events boost the morale of the armed forces and the nation as a whole. Parades and air shows take place in cities throughout Pakistan.





Throughout Pakistan, people come together for events, speeches, and ceremonies that promote patriotism and national pride. Schools, government offices, and the public all take part in these commemorations. Every September 6th, a ‘change of guards’ ceremony takes place at the mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. New army cadets replace the old ones on guard duty.





In 1965, Pakistan’s armed forces successfully defended the country against a surprise attack by India. India’s goal was to defeat Pakistan militarily and reverse the 1947 partition of the Indian subcontinent. India illegally crossed the border and launched a surprise attack on Lahore, hoping to quickly capture the city. This was a clear violation of international law and basic principles of respect between countries. India’s arrogant attempt to conquer the region ignored its international obligations.





Despite having fewer soldiers and resources, Pakistan’s armed forces stopped India’s plans to capture Lahore. India’s military suffered setbacks on all fronts of the war, and Pakistan’s army, navy, and air force forced them to retreat. On September 8th, India launched its biggest attack in the Sialkot sector with tanks and other military units. This led to the largest tank battle since World War II. Not only did Pakistan’s army stop India from invading their country, but they also captured a large area of Indian territory, including Khem Karan.





Everyone, from children to adults, helped the war effort by raising money, training as civilian guards, or working as nurses. Because of this, India’s army lost many soldiers and equipment. September 12th is the death anniversary of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti, a company commander who fought in the Burki area of Lahore during the 1965 war. He inflicted heavy losses on Indian forces and died while defending his country. For his bravery, he was awarded the Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan’s highest military honor.





Pakistan’s air force also showed its strength during the war by attacking Indian military and air force bases from Pathankot to Agra. They destroyed more than 50 Indian aircraft and damaged 10, and this number doesn’t include the losses caused by night bombings. Pakistan’s air force gained air superiority during the war.





Although it was smaller, Pakistan’s navy conducted several operations to deter India’s navy and respond effectively. Pakistan’s navy’s skill ensured that Pakistan’s waters and sea routes remained open for ships. Pakistan’s navy also successfully carried out ‘Operation Dwarka,’ destroying an Indian radar system that was helping India’s air force attack Pakistan.





‘Operation Dwarka’ had multiple goals. It wasn’t just about destroying the radar; it was also meant to lure Indian warships from the Bombay (Mumbai) port into the Arabian Sea. This was where the Pakistani submarine ‘Ghazi’ was waiting to attack enemy ships like the INS Vikrant and INS Mysore. These ships were eventually sunk.





This maneuver adversely affected the Indian Navy’s operational plans. Operation Dwarka was launched on 8th September and the bombardment was completed in merely four minutes.





The combined efforts of the army, navy, and air force in Lahore, Karachi, the Runn of Kutch, and Chamb Jorian made all these areas a place where India’s war plans failed. Many national heroes, like Brigadier Ahsan Rashid, Major Raja Aziz Bhatti, Squadron Leader MM Alam, Squadron Leader Sarfaraz Ahmed Rafiqui, and others, fought bravely against Indian forces. Major Aziz Bhatti received the highest military honor, the Nishan-e-Haider, for his outstanding defense of the Bedian region in Lahore in 1965.





In fact, it was Pakistan’s strong moral spirit that helped them overcome India’s surprise invasion in 1965, despite India’s larger and better-equipped forces. Pakistani forces showed great courage and sacrifice, not only recapturing lost territory but also taking Khem Karan and other areas in Rajasthan, Sindh, and Kashmir from India. India’s defeat was caused by the low morale of its soldiers.





Defence Day is a day to promise that we will never forget the sacrifices of our armed forces. We honor the martyrs and remember their bravery and fighting spirit. This day reminds us that our military is dedicated to protecting our country’s freedom, sovereignty, and land.





The whole world has seen how Pakistanis have supported their armed forces during difficult times. On this day, we honor the Ghazis (soldiers) and Shuhada (martyrs) who sacrificed their lives to protect their country. Pakistan’s armed forces showed great bravery and selflessness in defending the country’s borders. It was a moment of great pride and a day that future generations of civilians and soldiers will remember.





Muhammad Wasama Khalid is a Correspondent and Researcher at Global Affairs. He is pursuing his Bachelors in International Relations at National Defense University (NDU). He has a profound interest in history, politics, current affairs, and international relations. He is an author of Global village space, Global defense insight, Global Affairs, and modern diplomacy. He tweets at @Wasama Khalid and can be reached at Wasamakhalid@gmail.com