Sri Lanka Navy’s Historic Dive to HMS Hermes Shipwreck

In a significant event accentuating historical reverence and technical prowess, the Sri Lanka Navy conducted an exploratory dive to the World War II shipwreck of HMS Hermes. This dive took place in the eastern seas off Batticaloa, highlighting the naval heritage and fostering skills development among the Navy’s diving unit.





On the morning of June 30, 2024, the Diving Unit of the Sri Lanka Navy embarked on a significant dive, descending to the sunken remains of HMS Hermes, resting 55 meters below sea level. The dive was spearheaded by Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, the Commander of the Navy, with participation from Admiral Piyal De Silva (Retd), a former Navy Commander. This historic dive marked the first time both a current and former Navy Commander simultaneously explored the wreck and paid tribute to its fallen crew.





Sri Lankan Navy Divers [ Photo: Sri Lanka Navy]





HMS Hermes, launched in September 1919, holds the distinction of being the world’s first ship designed and built as an aircraft carrier. She played a pivotal role during World War II, particularly in the waters around Ceylon (modern-day Sri Lanka). On April 9, 1942, following a Japanese aerial assault, HMS Hermes was sunk off Batticaloa along with her escorting destroyer, HMAS Vampire. The attack resulted in the loss of 307 crew members, including Captain Richard F.J. Onslow.





The dive to HMS Hermes is not just a descent into the depths but a journey through time. Divers followed a yellow shot line to the wreck, where they encountered a hull blanketed in brilliant white black coral trees. The main deck, lying heavily on its port side, had almost completely collapsed. Among the scattered remains, divers observed significant artifacts like the BL 5.5-inch medium guns, the QF 4-inch Mk V naval guns, and a rangefinder, offering glimpses into the ship’s formidable past.





Under Vice Admiral Perera’s directive, the dive served dual purposes: honoring the legacy of the fallen and enhancing the Navy divers’ skills. A wreath of poppies was laid by the Navy Commanders, paying tribute to the ship’s Commanding Officer and crew who perished in the attack. This poignant ceremony underscored the Navy’s commitment to remembering its historical roots while advancing its present capabilities.





The organized exploratory dives to historically significant shipwrecks like HMS Hermes are expected to boost diving tourism around Trincomalee. The waters around Trincomalee harbor numerous maritime artifacts and shipwrecks, making it a rich site for both historical exploration and diving enthusiasts. Promoting these underwater sites can enhance Sri Lanka’s position as a prime diving destination.





The dive to HMS Hermes is more than an underwater expedition; it is an effort to preserve and honor maritime history. The wreck, now an underwater graveyard and an ecosystem teeming with marine life, symbolizes the bravery and sacrifices of those who served. The Sri Lanka Navy’s initiative highlights the importance of safeguarding historical sites and fostering a deeper understanding of the past through immersive experiences.





The dive to HMS Hermes is particularly significant given the ship’s storied past. Built by the Royal Navy and launched in September 1919, HMS Hermes was the world’s first purpose-built aircraft carrier. Measuring 183 meters in length and weighing 13,900 tons when fully loaded, she was a marvel of naval engineering. Hermes served various roles throughout her career, including operations in the Mediterranean and Atlantic before being stationed in the Indian Ocean during World War II. Her sinking by Japanese dive bombers on April 9, 1942, marked a somber chapter in naval history, highlighting the strategic importance and vulnerability of aircraft carriers during the war.





The wreck of HMS Hermes, now a thriving artificial reef, provides a unique habitat for marine life. During the dive, Navy divers observed an array of marine species that have made the wreck their home. The site is adorned with vibrant corals and sponges, creating a colorful underwater landscape that contrasts with the ship’s rusting metal. Schools of fish, including jacks and snappers, swim through the remnants of the ship, adding to the site’s allure. This underwater ecosystem not only serves as a living testament to the ship’s history but also underscores the importance of preserving such sites for ecological and educational purposes.









The Sri Lanka Navy’s initiative to explore and document the HMS Hermes wreck also plays a crucial role in maritime archaeology. By studying the ship’s remains and the surrounding artifacts, researchers can gain valuable insights into the construction and operational history of early aircraft carriers. These findings contribute to a broader understanding of naval warfare and technology during the first half of the 20th century. Moreover, the detailed documentation and preservation of the site ensure that future generations can learn from and appreciate this significant piece of maritime heritage.





The exploration of HMS Hermes is expected to have a positive impact on the local community as well. The increased attention to the wreck and the surrounding waters is likely to attract more diving enthusiasts and tourists to the region. This influx can provide economic benefits to local businesses, including dive shops, hotels, and restaurants. Additionally, the promotion of sustainable tourism practices ensures that the site’s ecological integrity is maintained, allowing for long-term enjoyment and study.





The Sri Lanka Navy’s dive to the HMS Hermes wreck is a multifaceted endeavor that honors historical memory, advances naval skills, promotes maritime archaeology, and boosts local tourism. This initiative reflects a commitment to preserving and celebrating naval heritage while fostering an appreciation for the rich history beneath the waves. As the story of HMS Hermes continues to captivate and inspire, the ongoing efforts to explore and protect her remains stand as a testament to the enduring legacy of those who served on this historic vessel.