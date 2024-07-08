The Global Impact of the Algerian Revolution





by S. Mohammed Bokreta





Editor’s Note: As Algeria celebrates its Independence Day on the 5th of July, we reflect on the profound impact of the Algerian Revolution not only on its own soil but also across the globe. This article delves into the far-reaching influence of the 1954 revolution, highlighting its role in inspiring liberation movements worldwide.





Algeria celebrates on 05 July the 61st anniversary of its Independence from France. [Photo: EPA / MOHAMED MESSARA]





“O, my Sustainer! Open up my heart to Thy light and make my task easy for me, and loosen the knot from my tongue so they might fully understand my speech.” (Holy Quran 20:25-28)





History not only tells us about the past but also influences our present and shapes our future. This vivid definition inspired me to reflect on the greatness and impact of the Algerian revolution of the 1st of November 1954.





In June 1982, in Tehran, the capital of the newly established Islamic Republic of Iran, a revolution had toppled the Pahlavi dynasty, which was supported by US imperialism for decades. The once formidable army of the Shah was known as the fifth world power.





Our visit to Iran was part of our quest to understand this nascent revolution, which disrupted Western plans. The octogenarian Imam Khomeini had created an upheaval in the Middle East. As Zbigniew Brzezinski, the former US National Security Advisor, noted, Imam Khomeini viewed America as a corrupting force, promoting alcoholism, pornography, and the erosion of ethics and morality among the Muslim people of Iran.





During our stay, the war imposed on Iran by Saddam’s Baathist regime, financially supported by the Persian Gulf monarchies and the West, was at its peak, causing immense destruction. These opponents saw the new Islamic regime as a destabilizing threat to the region and to the allies of the “great Satan.”





The slogan “Neither East Bloc nor Western Bloc,” championed by Imam Khomeini, inspired many freedom fighters to adopt an exceptional stance during a time when people yearned for modern Islamic thought and support for emancipatory movements challenging the status quo.





During a visit to the lavish marble palace Saadabad in Tehran, converted into a museum after the revolution, I was surprised to meet Professor Nur Misuari, chairman of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) from the Mindanao Islands in the southern Philippines. He informed me that his movement had modeled itself on the Algerian FLN-ALN during its struggle against the Manila government, adopting the same tactics used by our Glorious Mujahedeen during the war of liberation against the French occupiers. Remarkably, the MNLF even shares the same name, “FLN.”





Awed and surprised by this revelation, I realized the profound impact of our great Algerian revolution on liberation movements, even in remote places like the Mindanao Islands, stretching between the Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea.





With rationalism and a scientific approach, this encounter in Tehran in 1982 filled me with indescribable pride in the “Weight” of the Algerian Revolution. It was a true battle for freedom, faith, and human dignity. The universal dimension of the November 1954 revolution is intimately linked to the proclamation of the 1st November declaration, which focuses on Islamic principles, social justice, equity, authenticity, and modernity.





During the celebration of the 60th Anniversary of the 1st November revolution in 2014, Professor Nur Misuari reaffirmed his earlier comments made in Tehran by sending me a letter reconfirming the content of our meeting 34 years ago.





This testimony is written today through the will of Almighty God, fueled by a fierce ambition to travel and a curiosity to discover others. This experience has enriched my general culture and continues to improve through research, travel, and interactions with wise people and scholars. It is a Divine blessing to increase knowledge and adhere to the teachings of the Holy Quran, starting with the verse: “Read in the name of thy Lord.”





In writing this historic testimony, I do so with consciousness and a love of writing, not by directive. It is intended primarily to serve future generations of my Muslim community (Ummah) and my country.





S. Mohammed Bokreta is a Freelance Writer and Cultural Consultant based in Algiers, Algeria. Specializing in Islamic values, political issues, historical events, and tourism topics, his work has been featured in international newspapers and magazines for over 36 years. Fluent in Arabic, French, and English, Bokreta also translates significant Islamic manuscripts. With a background as a Bank and Shipping Manager, his extensive experience and communication skills aim to educate and inspire future generations.