The Hollow Rhetoric of JVP and NPP in Sri Lanka

The measure of any political party’s worth lies not in its rhetoric but in its tangible contributions to society. The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and its political alliance, the National People’s Power (NPP), exemplify this principle starkly. Despite the millions, if not billions, they have purportedly spent from mysterious sources, their contributions to society over the past few decades remain dubious at best. Their primary offering seems to be relentless criticism of other politicians, without any substantial achievements to show for their efforts.





JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake [Credit: X/anuradisanayake]





Aristotle once said, “It is not enough to win a war; it is more important to organize the peace.” In modern politics, this translates to the need for opposition parties to offer constructive solutions and contribute to national development. While the ruling party is expected to lead development programs, the role of the opposition is crucial. An effective opposition should engage in meaningful dialogue, propose viable alternatives, and work towards the nation’s betterment. Instead, the JVP and NPP have reduced their role to mere performance, engaging in divisive tactics and leveraging union puppets to create discord within state institutions.





One cannot ignore the detrimental impact this approach has had on our educational institutions. University students, particularly those from rural backgrounds, have become pawns in their political game. This is not the role of a responsible opposition; it is the modus operandi of a faction more interested in power than progress.





Contrast this with the actions of other political figures. Sajith Premadasa, as the leader of the opposition, has demonstrated a commitment to tangible improvements. His initiatives, such as the provision of dozens of smart classrooms to underprivileged schools, reflect a genuine effort to uplift the educational standards of our nation. Businessman-turned-politician Dhammika Perera has similarly invested heavily in education and other social activities, striving to boost the economy and improve the lives of the people.





In stark contrast, Anura Kumara Dissanayake and his team at the JVP and NPP have failed to deliver any comparable initiatives. Not even a public library? Their financial resources, which remain largely unaccounted for, seem to be directed more towards bolstering their public personas and manipulating social media appearances than towards any meaningful societal contribution. This is not just awkward; it is a blatant display of deceit.





The words of the great philosopher Confucius resonate here: “The superior man is modest in his speech but exceeds in his actions.” The JVP and NPP have turned this wisdom on its head. Their actions, or lack thereof, speak volumes about their priorities and vision for the nation. It is time for them to move beyond mere rhetoric and embrace the responsibilities that come with their position. Only then can they hope to transform from mere critics to true contributors to the progress of our society.





It is not the loudest voice that prevails but the one that speaks with purpose and acts with conviction. The JVP and NPP must remember this and realign their strategies accordingly. For the sake of our nation’s future, we must demand more from our opposition—a demand not just for criticism, but for constructive action and genuine progress. We must be more skeptical of their rhetoric, as this sort of behaviour leads to social anarchy and disastrous consequences.