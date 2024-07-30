“Hypocrisy is the homage that vice pays to virtue,” wrote François de La Rochefoucauld, and it seems American Ambassador Julie Chung embodies this sentiment in her recent statements regarding the upcoming Sri Lankan presidential election. “We welcome the Election Commission announcement of September 21 presidential elections, affirming Sri Lanka’s longstanding commitment to democracy. We look forward to free and fair elections that empower Sri Lankan citizens to determine their future,” she blabbered on her social media account. It appears the state of democracy in her own country ( well.. her second home) is of little concern to her.





Rita A.B. Rico (right) directs a video for the Reimagine Task Force featuring Ambassador Julie Chung then the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in her office, November 2020. [Photo Credit: Amanda J. Richard/ Statemag.State.Gov]





This unrestrained diplomatic pleasure may have underlying motives. As one of the most despicable American diplomats in recent times, Chung has earned a notorious reputation for meddling in Sri Lanka’s internal affairs. Her actions must be scrutinised for violations of the Vienna Convention, and her hypocritical statements on democracy and the rule of law reveal the irony of her position. “When a clown goes to the palace, it doesn’t make him a king; it turns the palace into a circus,” aptly describes the farcical nature of her interventions.





Consider the recent spectacle in the US Congress, where lawmakers warmly welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu despite the International Criminal Court’s warrant against him. The list of human rights violations by the US is extensive, yet American diplomats maintain an air of respectability. This dichotomy is stark and alarming.





Sri Lanka stands at a pivotal juncture in its political trajectory. In recent years, the US Embassy and its affiliated organisations have funded numerous entities in Sri Lanka to further their interests. While these efforts have achieved some success, it is clear that American policies do not offer solutions tailored to the unique needs of other nations. The outgoing Ambassador’s disgraceful conduct has further strained US-Sri Lanka relations, with potentially severe repercussions.





Sadly, local media and so-called rights groups remain silent on these gross violations of fundamental principles, perhaps swayed by the financial incentives provided through diplomatic back channels. In a small country like Sri Lanka, money talks, and it often drowns out the voices of truth and justice.





Sri Lanka’s sovereignty must be respected, and its people should be the sole determiners of their future. External interference, veiled under the guise of diplomatic concern, undermines the very democracy it claims to support. The true champions of democracy are those who respect the autonomy and dignity of nations, not those who seek to manipulate and control from afar. As we move forward, let us remain vigilant against such hypocritical interventions and steadfast in our commitment to genuine democratic values.