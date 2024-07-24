US Elections and Politics of Deception: Machiavelli Revisited?

by Ruwantissa Abeyratne

Act in such a way that you treat humanity, whether in your own person or in the person of another, always at the same time as an end, and never merely as a means.” ~ Immanuel Kant





The Discontent of Our Time





We live in a world of misinformation, disinformation, post truth, fake news and spin doctors. Thankfully, we also have the benefit of fact checking. This is more so in the field of politics, and in the current context, the United States could be seen as the focal point, with the impending presidential election. In the final analysis, elections are not only about debates and press conferences. They are about charisma and the manipulative art of deception. The preeminent determinant of an election is how a leader exudes charisma and energy to be both a “lion and a fox” as Machiavelli put it sagely.





Republican nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 18. [Photo: ©Reuters]





Deception has dogged elections in many parts of the world and the United States is no exception. At the end of the day, it is the emotion of the voter that would count, and the question arises. Taking the annals of US elections into consideration as to whether the wisdom of Abraham Lincoln, who is reported to have said: said “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time” would triumph over say, the sophistry of Nixon’s re-election campaign which, in 1972, involved a series of covert and illegal activities orchestrated by members of his administration to undermine his political opponents.





The Wisdom of Machiavelli?





Niccolò Machiavelli, a preeminent political philosopher of the Renaissance era, is renowned for his seminal work, “The Prince,” which scrutinizes the complex nature of political power and leadership. Among the myriad themes Machiavelli investigates, the employment of deception in politics is particularly provocative and controversial. His analysis of political deception provides a pragmatic, albeit somewhat cynical, perspective on the necessity for leaders to employ deceit to preserve authority and achieve their strategic objectives.





Machiavelli authored “The Prince” in the early 16th century, a period characterized by significant political instability and recurrent power struggles within Italy. The country was fragmented into multiple city-states, each contending for dominance. Machiavelli’s personal experiences as a diplomat and government official in Florence exposed him to the brutal realities of political life, where idealistic notions frequently yielded to practical considerations.





Within this volatile context, Machiavelli contended that the paramount concern of a prince, or ruler, should be the stability and security of the state. To accomplish this end, a prince must be prepared to employ any means necessary, including deception. Machiavelli’s renowned maxim that “the ends justify the means” succinctly captures this principle, suggesting that moral considerations may be subordinate to political imperatives.





Machiavelli posited that deception constitutes an essential instrument within the political arsenal. He asserted that human nature is fundamentally self-interested and that individuals are easily manipulated by appearances. Consequently, an astute ruler must be proficient in constructing a façade that serves their strategic purposes. This entails creating an image of virtue and integrity while being willing to engage in unscrupulous actions behind the scenes if such actions benefit the state.





A critical insight provided by Machiavelli is that a successful ruler must learn to embody both the qualities of a “lion” and a “fox.” The lion symbolizes raw strength and the capacity to intimidate, while the fox represents cunning and the ability to deceive. Machiavelli argued that reliance solely on strength or honesty would be insufficient; a prince must amalgamate these attributes to navigate the complexities of political life effectively.





Machiavelli delineated several advantages associated with the use of deception in politics. Firstly, it can avert dissent and rebellion by perpetuating an image of the ruler as competent and benevolent. By controlling the narrative, a prince can engender loyalty and obedience among the populace. Secondly, deception can be employed to outmaneuver rivals and adversaries. By obfuscating their true intentions and capabilities, a ruler can secure strategic advantages that might not be attainable through transparent means.





Nonetheless, Machiavelli also acknowledged the inherent risks associated with deception. A primary danger lies in the potential loss of trust. Should a ruler’s deceit be exposed, it can precipitate a loss of credibility and support, thereby rendering governance more challenging. Moreover, a ruler who excessively relies on deception may become paranoid and isolated, unable to discern genuine threats from perceived ones.





Machiavelli’s endorsement of political deception has engendered significant moral ambiguity and controversy. Detractors argue that his counsel fosters unethical behavior and undermines the principles of honesty and integrity. Conversely, proponents assert that Machiavelli merely reflected the harsh realities of political life, where idealism frequently falls short.





In contemporary times, Machiavelli’s doctrines on deception maintain their relevance, particularly within the context of American presidential elections. Political leaders and strategists are often confronted with the challenge of balancing transparency with secrecy, and the ethical ramifications of their actions. The notion of “Machiavellian” politics has become synonymous with cunning and manipulative behavior, yet it simultaneously underscores the complexities and challenges inherent in leadership.





During American presidential elections, the influence of Machiavelli’s principles can be observed in the strategies deployed by candidates. Campaigns frequently involve the meticulous crafting of public images, wherein candidates present themselves in the most favorable light, occasionally omitting less admirable aspects of their records or personalities. This practice aligns with Machiavelli’s proposition that a ruler must project an image of virtue and integrity while being willing to act unscrupulously if it serves their cause.





For instance, campaign advertisements and public speeches are carefully designed to appeal to the electorate’s emotions and perceptions, often accentuating the candidate’s strengths and downplaying or obscuring weaknesses. This manipulation of appearances is reminiscent of Machiavelli’s advice to maintain a façade that serves political purposes.





Moreover, candidates frequently engage in strategic deception to outmaneuver their opponents. This may involve the dissemination of misleading statements, selective disclosure of information, and even outright falsehoods. While such tactics are often criticized for their ethical implications, they can be effective in securing a competitive edge, as Machiavelli suggested. The adept use of deception can prevent rivals from gaining the upper hand and consolidate a candidate’s position within the race.





However, the risks associated with deception that Machiavelli highlighted are also evident in American presidential elections. Should a candidate’s deceit be uncovered, it can result in a substantial loss of trust and support. In an era where information is readily accessible and fact-checking is prevalent, the exposure of deceptive practices can yield swift and severe consequences. The potential loss of credibility underscores the delicate balance candidates must maintain between deception and transparency.





Furthermore, the reliance on deception within political campaigns can engender a broader sense of cynicism and distrust among the electorate. When voters perceive that candidates are primarily motivated by self-interest and willing to manipulate the truth, it can erode public confidence in the political system as a whole. This phenomenon aligns with Machiavelli’s caution that excessive dependence on deceit can lead to isolation and an inability to discern genuine threats from perceived ones.





Despite these risks, the employment of deception in American presidential elections exemplifies the enduring relevance of Machiavelli’s insights. His comprehension of human nature and the dynamics of power continues to resonate within the strategies adopted by political leaders. The moral ambiguity surrounding deception in politics compels candidates to navigate the complex interplay between ethical conduct and political necessity.





In summation, Niccolò Machiavelli’s examination of the politics of deception in “The Prince” provides a sophisticated and pragmatic perspective on political leadership. While his advocacy for deceit may be disconcerting, it highlights the often-harsh realities associated with maintaining power and stability. Machiavelli’s insights into human nature and the intricacies of power remain influential, challenging leaders, particularly within the context of American presidential elections, to contemplate the delicate equilibrium between ethical conduct and political imperatives.





My Take





Deception, from a purely moral perspective, is unacceptable, particularly from the perspective of Kant’s categorical imperative that expounds a universal moral law applicable to all rational beings, independent of personal desires, serving as a test for morality. It includes acting on principles that could be universally applied and treating humanity always as an end, never merely as a mean. However, it is unsettling, as Machiavelli says that power and the pursuit for stability does not accord with honesty and ethical conduct. This is why there is democracy, where the people would decide, using rational thinking, as to who their leaders should be.





There have been leaders with integrity who cared g for the people. For example, Nelson Mandela, the first black president of South Africa, is celebrated for dismantling apartheid and promoting reconciliation in a divided nation, embodying justice, equality, and forgiveness. Mahatma Gandhi, leader of the Indian independence movement, is revered for his non-violent philosophy and unwavering commitment to truth and justice, inspiring global civil rights movements.





Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, is admired for his Civil War leadership and efforts to abolish slavery, highlighted by the Emancipation Proclamation and his dedication to preserving the Union. Angela Merkel, as Chancellor of Germany, is recognized for her pragmatic leadership, commitment to democratic principles, and humanitarian efforts during the European migrant crisis.





Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the first female President of Liberia and Africa’s first elected female head of state, is known for promoting peace, justice, and economic recovery in post-civil war Liberia. Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, is noted for her compassionate leadership, particularly in response to the Christchurch mosque shootings and the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing kindness and solidarity. These leaders exemplify political integrity and moral leadership through their dedication to ethical principles, justice, and the well-being of their people.





For democracy to prevail, it is not the person seeking power that counts but the prudent choice of a wise populace.





Dr. Abeyratne teaches aerospace law at McGill University. Among the numerous books he has published are Air Navigation Law (2012) and Aviation Safety Law and Regulation (to be published in 2023). He is a former Senior Legal Counsel at the International Civil Aviation Organization.