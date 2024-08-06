Afghanistan Soil: A Ticking Time Bomb of Terrorism

by Muhammad Wasama Khalid





A recent United Nations report warns that Afghanistan, under Taliban control, is becoming a breeding ground for extremist organizations. The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is allegedly receiving substantial support from Al Qaeda and other militant groups to launch attacks in Pakistan, with the Afghan Taliban also providing assistance.





The UN Security Council’s committee overseeing the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda has warned that Afghanistan is becoming a primary source of terrorism that could destabilize both the region and beyond. Terrorism is the deliberate use of violence to instill fear within a population to achieve specific political goals. It has been employed by a wide range of groups, including those with extreme right or left-wing ideologies, nationalist and religious agendas, revolutionary aspirations, and even state-sponsored entities such as military, intelligence, and police forces.





Afghan nationals walk along a fenced corridor after crossing into Pakistan through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on August 28, 2021 following the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. [Photo: AFP]





A UN report released in July warns that Afghanistan is becoming a global terrorism hub. Thousands of extremists, including members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), are operating freely, posing a significant threat to neighboring countries and the world. Pakistan has suffered over 800 attacks in recent months due to this growing instability. The UN is particularly concerned about the increasing presence and activities of ISIL-Khorasan and the TTP in Afghanistan, as well as the resurgence of Al-Qaeda in the region.





The UN report indicates that Al-Qaeda leader Abu Ikhlas-al Masri is working closely with Jamaat-ul-Ahrar to train TTP fighters in suicide attacks within Afghanistan’s Kunar Province. Two countries have directly linked the TTP to the March 26 attack on Chinese workers at a hydropower dam in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.





Pakistan has reiterated its accusation that Afghanistan is harboring terrorist groups, including the TTP, which pose a serious threat to regional security. Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch urged the Afghan Taliban to take immediate action against these groups operating within their territory. Pakistan has expressed deep concern over the Afghan Taliban’s inaction against the TTP, which has led to increased tensions between the two nations. Islamabad views this failure as a direct threat to its national security.





The UN report highlights a growing alliance between the TTP and the Taliban, with shared resources and training facilities in Afghanistan. This collaboration has led to an increase in deadly attacks under the guise of the Tehreek-e Jihad Pakistan (TJP). The report warns that the TTP could become a central hub for other terrorist groups. While ISIL-K remains the most immediate threat due to its global ambitions, Al-Qaeda is adopting a more cautious approach, focusing on maintaining its ties with the Taliban.





The UN report indicates a discrepancy in estimates of ISIL-K’s strength, with figures ranging from 2,000 to 6,000 fighters. Despite losses, the group appears to be maintaining its numbers. ISIL-K is adapting its tactics, dispersing its forces from its traditional strongholds in Kunar and Nangarhar to other provinces. This shift allows them to employ guerrilla warfare and evade Taliban pressure. The report warns that ISIL-K aims to establish a base within Afghanistan to launch attacks on neighboring countries, posing a growing threat to regional security.





The UN report highlights a deep-rooted animosity between ISIL-K and the Taliban. ISIL-K views the Taliban’s Pashtun-centric governance as a direct ideological threat. By portraying the Taliban as deviating from Islamic principles, ISIL-K seeks to undermine the Taliban’s legitimacy and exploit sectarian tensions to gain support. The group aims to establish a broader Islamic state, or “Khorasan,” in the region.





Regarding Al-Qaeda, the report noted that its status, location, and strength in Afghanistan have not changed, remaining dormant and strictly hierarchical. Despite its current inability to launch large-scale attacks, Al-Qaeda is actively seeking to establish partnerships with other regional terrorist groups, including the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, and Jamaat Ansarullah, to expand its influence in Central Asia.





Afghanistan is increasingly seen as a resurgence of global terrorism, a mere three years after the Taliban’s return to power. Despite claims of suppressing IS-K, the Taliban’s connections with other extremist groups, notably the TTP, have fueled regional instability. Pakistan has already retaliated with airstrikes against TTP sanctuaries in Afghanistan. The US, recognizing the potential for Afghanistan to become a terrorist launchpad, is working with the international community to prevent such a scenario.





Muhammad Wasama Khalid is a Correspondent and Researcher at Global Affairs. He is pursuing his Bachelors in International Relations at National Defense University (NDU). He has a profound interest in history, politics, current affairs, and international relations. He is an author of Global village space, Global defense insight, Global Affairs, and modern diplomacy. He tweets at @Wasama Khalid and can be reached at Wasamakhalid@gmail.com