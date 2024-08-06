Bangladesh at a Crossroads

Editorial





Bangladesh stands at a crossroads, grappling with the stark reality of its political and economic crises. The echoes of past failures are unmistakable; each act of violence and each failure of governance represents a profound defeat for humanity. The current trajectory—a relentless march towards chaos and disintegration—is untenable and must be urgently redirected.





The persistent cycle of political instability and corruption has left the nation fragmented and weak. Partition, which was meant to forge a new path, has instead crippled Bangladesh’s ability to function cohesively and effectively. The once-promised mutual understanding has dissipated, replaced by a political landscape characterised by ambivalence, provocation, and brute force. This approach, marked by short-term victories and long-term failures, has become a tragic hallmark of governance in the country.





People gather outside the Prime Minister's office. Photo: Dipu Malakar





The existing political system is in disarray. The people’s voices are muffled, their suffrage rendered meaningless by a government plagued by illegitimacy. The political arena has become a playground for a select group of ‘money makers’ and ‘rule makers,’ who have engineered a one-party state. This concentration of power, devoid of accountability, is not merely an administrative flaw; it represents a profound threat to democracy itself.





The absence of a robust system of checks and balances between the Parliament, Executive, and Judiciary has resulted in a dangerous centralisation of power. One individual’s dominance over all branches of government undermines the foundational principles of democratic governance. This concentration of authority has eroded the very essence of sovereignty, leaving civil rights in a precarious state. The constitution, once a beacon of democratic promise, has been systematically dismantled through successive amendments, stripping away the people’s ability to influence their governance.





The constitutional crisis is further exacerbated by the failure of political parties to transition power peacefully. The entrenched one-party rule is not a mark of stability but rather a symptom of deep-seated dysfunction. This ongoing cycle of authoritarianism alienates the government from its citizens, undermining the social contract that is vital for a functional state.





In this climate of discontent, a new mass movement is emerging, driven not only by students but by a broad swath of society. This awakening is a clarion call for reform, echoing the demands for justice, equality, and social dignity that were at the heart of the liberation struggle. The people are seeking a resolution to the three core ailments plaguing the nation: political corruption, economic mismanagement, and social injustice. This demand is not a fleeting sentiment but a fundamental call for a new social contract—a call for a constitution that truly represents and serves the people.





The experiences of other nations offer a blueprint for necessary change. The Fifth Republic of France and the U.S. Constitution’s evolution from the Articles of Confederation highlight the importance of adapting governance structures to meet the needs of the people. Public debate and constitutional reform have been instrumental in shaping more effective and representative systems of governance. Bangladesh must follow suit, employing a convention or constituent assembly to address its unique challenges and aspirations.





Bangladesh’s current predicament is not without precedent. The 1991 political transition provided a temporary respite but failed to resolve underlying issues. Today, the country faces an economic crisis exacerbated by political instability. The IMF’s intervention, while providing short-term relief, does little to address the root causes of economic dysfunction, which are deeply intertwined with the political settlement.





The economic indicators paint a grim picture: widening real wage gaps, increasing inflation, and rising unemployment. The impact is felt across all sectors, from struggling families to beleaguered businesses. The failure of the political system to address these economic challenges only deepens the crisis, pushing the nation towards further instability.





The solution lies in structural reforms that address both political and economic deficiencies. Confidence, recovery, reconstruction, social protection, and sustainability must be the pillars of this reform agenda. The current model, focused on consumption rather than sustainable growth, has failed to deliver meaningful development. A shift towards employment-creating, green growth strategies is essential for long-term prosperity.





Moreover, radical reform of the regulatory and statistical systems is imperative. The current lack of transparency and accountability undermines trust and exacerbates public suffering. A new approach, one that ensures universal access to education, healthcare, and social security, is crucial for building a more equitable society.





Bangladesh’s geopolitical position offers unique opportunities, but these can only be leveraged through effective governance and strategic economic planning. The nation must transcend the outdated models of the past and embrace a new social contract that reflects the aspirations of its people. Bangladesh’s path forward requires bold and decisive action. The status quo is unsustainable, and the need for comprehensive reform is urgent.