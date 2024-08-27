Election Dispatches: Elon Musk’s Sri Lanka Visit — Political Ploy or Strategic Move?

by Our Political Affairs Correspondent





As Sri Lanka’s presidential election approaches, the government’s latest gambit—inviting tech magnate Elon Musk to the country on September 15th, just a week before the polls—has ignited considerable speculation and debate. Musk, celebrated for his groundbreaking work in technology and space exploration, is poised to become a focal point of the government’s final push for electoral support. This strategic move reflects a broader trend in contemporary politics, where high-profile endorsements and eye-catching gestures are increasingly utilised to influence public perception and sway voter sentiment.





Elon Musk met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Bali, Indonesia, May 2024 [File Photo]

The timing of Musk’s visit is particularly notable. It coincides with a period marked by significant strategic realignments and political theatrics. Over the past week, the political landscape has been characterised by intense developments, underscoring the high stakes and fierce competition of the current electoral race. Sajith Premadasa’s coalition-building efforts, including the formation of an expansive alliance and the recent appointment of new constituency organisers, highlight a desperate bid to consolidate support and counteract opposition forces. Concurrently, the government’s attempt to enlist international figures such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi further exemplifies their strategy of leveraging global prestige for domestic political gain. The decision to invite Musk appears to be part of this broader pattern of employing high-profile connections to enhance political standing amid escalating challenges.









While Musk’s arrival could be interpreted as a strategic masterstroke aimed at revitalising the government’s image, it also carries the risk of being perceived as an extravagant distraction from more pressing issues. As the government grapples with its commitments to international agreements, including the contentious IMF pact, and navigates the shifting tides of political support, the success of Musk’s visit will depend on its ability to resonate with voters. In an election season characterised by dramatic gestures and strategic recalibrations, only time will reveal whether Musk’s presence will serve as a game-changer or merely a fleeting spectacle.





The Hyde Park Corner Plot





Amidst these high-stakes manoeuvres, a different political intrigue has emerged at Hyde Park Corner. Allegations have surfaced accusing some Members of Parliament (MPs) of defecting from the opposition to the ruling party in exchange for various positions, benefits, and privileges. These claims suggest that MPs have been offered lucrative bar and car licenses as part of the inducements. In contrast, ministers from the ruling party deny any expectation of privileges or rewards when joining the opposition.





Recently, political transfers have drawn scrutiny from opposition leaders who sought to uncover the origins and nature of these moves. Their investigation led to the discovery of a well-known location, recently designated for such purposes, where numerous negotiations and deals have reportedly taken place. This location is a spacious mansion at Hyde Park Corner in Colombo, owned by a prominent businessman with strong political connections, known for his distinctive attire.









According to opposition leaders, several MPs from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the Muslim Congress have been visiting this mansion almost nightly after 9 pm for discussions. The opposition has obtained detailed information about these meetings, including the participants, the content of the discussions, and the provisions made for food and drinks. Notably, a high-ranking government official reportedly visited the penthouse of this mansion last week and met with several opposition members. It is alleged that an opposition member, renowned for her commitment to moral politics and her pledge never to switch parties, participated in this meeting with the powerful government figure. The opposition leader and Muslim Congress leader Rauf Hakeem are aware of these details and plan to reveal the identities of MPs who have made deals with the government while still claiming to be in opposition, particularly after the presidential election.









Reliable sources have identified several individuals involved in these discussions, including Ratnapura SJB MP Thalatha Athukorala, who resigned from her position last Wednesday with a special statement in Parliament. Additionally, a prominent MP from Gampaha and an MP from the North West Province were present at the final discussion held at the penthouse a week ago. On the night of Thalatha’s resignation, Maulana Ali Zaheer also attended. The group arrived at the Hyde Park Corner penthouse around 9 pm, and the President joined the discussion at approximately 10 pm, staying until 10:30 pm. Dinner was ordered from a major hotel in Colombo for the attendees.





Who Orchestrated the Move?





The orchestration behind Thalatha Athukorala’s switch from Sajith Premadasa to Ranil Wickremesinghe remains a subject of intense speculation. According to information obtained, a person who previously held several positions in the Good Governance government, fled the country, and has now returned to Sri Lanka, is believed to be behind these events. Rumours suggest that this individual played a significant role in influencing Thalatha’s decision.





In addition to Thalatha’s efforts, attempts were made to bring a senior SJB member closer to the President. Last week, Thalatha undertook significant efforts, including persistent phone calls to the senior SJB figure and extending an invitation for a meeting in Colombo. The senior SJB member, realising the futility of these attempts, chose to disconnect his mobile phone for two days to avoid further disturbances.





Haris Has Also Been Allocated Money





On the same Wednesday that Thalatha resigned from her position, another Muslim Congress MP, M.M. Haris, was also targeted for inducement to join the government. Efforts were made to secure a substantial sum of money for him from the government’s decentralized fund. Haris informed his party leader, Hakeem, about this attempt. Hakeem advised Sajith Premadasa not to forcibly prevent anyone from joining the government for money or other privileges and to let them leave if they choose. Despite this advice, Sajith engaged in a lengthy discussion with Hakeem and Haris, which ultimately led to Haris deciding against joining the government.





Although Thalatha resigned from her SJB MP position, she has maintained a close relationship with the President for several years, dating back to the 2020 general election. At that time, Thalatha was elected as the last candidate on the Ratnapura list with 45,000 preferential votes. Despite the close competition with Hesha Vitana and Varuna Liyanage, Thalatha managed to secure a seat in Parliament.





Thalatha’s Shift





Thalatha’s shift in allegiance can be attributed to her realisation that her chances of re-entering Parliament in the next general election were slim due to her low vote count. Consequently, she aligned herself more closely with Ranil Wickremesinghe’s team rather than Sajith Premadasa’s. Thalatha believed that the SJB should unite with the United National Party (UNP). Despite other district and constituency organisers working to elevate the party, Thalatha did little to support any working MP in Ratnapura, leading to complaints from seat organisers. Despite being a senior party member, Thalatha’s actions contributed to the SJB’s poor performance in Ratnapura, mirroring the UNP’s fate.





Awakening Among SJB Organisers





Thalatha’s resignation triggered a significant awakening among the SJB seat organisers and activists in Ratnapura. On the day of her departure, organisers from Balangoda, Nivithigala, and other constituencies held a special press conference in Ratnapura, declaring their intention not to follow Thalatha. Bhanu Manupriya, a former provincial council minister of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) from the Uva Provincial Council, expressed his support for Sajith and joined the SJB. The next day, all the Ratnapura constituency organisers visited the opposition leader’s office to reaffirm their support for Sajith.





A major political accusation currently circulating is that MPs are joining the government in exchange for bar licenses. This allegation, raised in Parliament by the opposition and echoed by Mr. Dayasiri Jayasekara, involves claims that Velukumar, who recently joined the government, received three liquor licenses valued at 5 crore rupees each, amounting to a total of 15 crores. Dayasiri has also claimed that MPs Prasanna Ranatunga, Dilum Amunugama, and Lohan Ratwatta obtained liquor licenses, promising to reveal the names of all implicated MPs in the future.





Dayasiri’s Disclosures





Dayasiri’s most significant revelation came a few days later on the ‘Satana’ political talk show on Sirasa Shakti channel. During the show, Digambaran, a prominent figure in the plantation sector, and Velukumar, accused of joining the government for a bar license, were invited. Digambaran criticised Velukumar by calling him ‘Bar Kumar,’ prompting Velukumar to retaliate with unfounded accusations, labelling Digambaran ‘Kudu Diga.’





The altercation between Digambaran and Velukumar quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, requiring intervention from journalists to prevent further violence. The incident received widespread criticism on social media, with posts accusing SJB MPs of poor conduct. However, attention soon shifted when Mahinda Jayasinghe, a Compass representative, confronted Hesha Withanage during a live discussion on Derana Wadapitiya. Jayasinghe, angered by long-standing accusations that he had been paid to teach without attending school, called Hesha a ‘coconut ass.’ Jayasinghe defended his actions by stating that such behaviour was acceptable according to the Institutional Code. The social media campaign targeting Digambaran and SJB abruptly ended following this confrontation.









After the live chat, Velukumar went directly to the President’s Secretariat. Following this, Digambaran received a call from a former powerful minister, who warned that a police complaint could result in his arrest. Digambaran dismissed the threat, responding, “Oh, how good is it this time? Because I’m not going in after murdering and stealing. I will be out in a few days as well.”





Velukumar’s Versatility





In addition to the bar licenses, there are claims that a liquor license dealership was sold for 30 crores. This claim has been scrutinised due to discrepancies in the license sales procedures. Velukumar, after obtaining a liquor license in the 2020 general election, faced accusations of exploiting party members’ contributions for personal gain.





The question remains: what has become of the significant money that should have been directed towards the impoverished and disadvantaged in Sri Lanka? Instead, it appears that this money has been diverted for personal gain. The critical issue at hand is whether the substantial amounts collected for these purposes have been used to improve the lives of Sri Lankans or merely line the pockets of a select few.





As Sri Lanka navigates its complex political landscape in the lead-up to the presidential election, the interplay of high-profile endorsements, allegations of corruption, and shifting political allegiances will undoubtedly continue to shape the discourse. The strategic significance of Musk’s visit and the ongoing controversies surrounding political manoeuvring highlight the volatile nature of contemporary politics, where grand gestures and high-stakes deals often collide with deeper issues of integrity and governance.





The current political climate in Sri Lanka exemplifies the intersection of international prestige, domestic power plays, and the quest for electoral success. Whether Musk’s visit will be a catalyst for change or a transient spectacle remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that the road to the upcoming election will be marked by dramatic twists and turns, reflecting the ever-evolving dynamics of Sri Lankan politics.