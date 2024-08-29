Wickremesinghe’s 2024 Gamble: Manifesto

by A Special Political Affairs Correspondent





As the presidential election in Sri Lanka approaches on September 21, 2024, independent candidate Ranil Wickremesinghe has unveiled a comprehensive manifesto titled “Five-year Mission Possible Sri Lanka.” This policy statement outlines ambitious plans and promises that span across various sectors including social security, economic reforms, climate change, and public service. This analysis explores the key elements of Wickremesinghe’s manifesto, evaluating their potential impact on Sri Lanka’s socio-economic landscape.





Ranil Wickremesinghe delivers a key address at an election campaign rally.





Social Security and Welfare Enhancements





1. Living Expenses Allowance and Wage Increases





Wickremesinghe promises a living expenses allowance of Rs 25,000 per month for all government employees, coupled with a 24% increase in the minimum wage. This proposal aims to alleviate the financial burden on public servants and improve their standard of living. By boosting the starting salary to Rs 55,000, the manifesto addresses the pressing issue of wage disparity and inflation that has eroded purchasing power over the years. This increase is expected to benefit a significant portion of the workforce, though the effectiveness of this measure will depend on its implementation and the ability to balance it with inflationary pressures.





2. Education and Training Leave





The provision for paid leave to study courses intended to enhance service efficiency is a commendable move. It aligns with global trends in professional development and continuous learning. This initiative could improve public service delivery by equipping employees with the necessary skills and knowledge, ultimately fostering a more competent and responsive bureaucracy.





3. Housing and Remote Work





Wickremesinghe’s commitment to providing new houses, enabling work from home, and addressing salary disparities among pensioners reflects a forward-thinking approach. The promise of housing will support those in need of adequate living conditions, while remote work options could enhance work-life balance and productivity. The removal of salary disparities among pensioners aims to rectify long-standing inequities in retirement benefits, potentially improving the financial stability of retired public servants.





Economic Reforms and Taxation

1. Tax Relief and Revisions





The manifesto proposes significant tax reforms including revising tax percentages to widen the gap between tax brackets and introducing tax-free service incentives for professionals. These changes could simplify the tax system and incentivise high-skilled professionals to contribute more effectively to the economy. The abolition of indirect taxes aims to reduce the financial burden on consumers, which could stimulate economic activity and consumer spending.





2. Government Payments and Fiscal Responsibility





Wickremesinghe’s pledge to ensure that government payments are not withheld for more than three months and the prohibition of money minting by the central bank to cover budget deficits highlight a commitment to fiscal discipline. These measures are crucial in restoring financial stability and ensuring that government obligations are met promptly, which could boost public confidence in the administration.





3. Social Security and Economic Development





The manifesto emphasizes maintaining or increasing spending on social security and introducing a National Social Security Policy aimed at reducing the destitute population affected by disasters. The allocation of benefits to 24 lakh families and allowances for the elderly, disabled, and those with kidney conditions reflects a targeted approach to social welfare, addressing the needs of the most vulnerable segments of society.





Infrastructure and Development

1. Housing and Property Ownership





Wickremesinghe’s plan to provide government-owned low-income housing in Colombo and offer concessional home loans for the middle class addresses the housing crisis in urban areas. This initiative, combined with the creation of new jobs through various legislative acts, aims to stimulate economic growth and enhance property ownership among Sri Lankans.





2. Tourism and Economic Zones





The focus on expanding tourism, particularly in the hills and cultural heritage cities like Anuradhapura, and the development of new tourism zones is expected to boost the tourism sector. Similarly, transforming Trincomalee into a major economic centre with enhanced energy, transport, and industrial capabilities could significantly impact regional development and attract foreign investment.





3. Agriculture and Fisheries





The manifesto’s commitment to modernizing agriculture through subsidies and guaranteed prices for paddy farmers, along with concessions for fishing vessels and foreign investment in fisheries, signals a strategic approach to bolster the agricultural and fisheries sectors. These measures could improve food security and enhance the livelihoods of farmers and fishermen.





Climate Change and Renewable Energy

1. Climate Initiatives and Energy Development





The establishment of a General Secretariat for climate work and a climate change fund underscores a proactive stance on environmental issues. Encouraging investment in renewable energy and positioning Trincomalee as an energy hub aligns with global sustainability goals and could help Sri Lanka transition to a greener energy mix.





2. Technological Advancements





The manifesto proposes the creation of a digital transformation agency, technology promotion act, and a complete e-government service. These initiatives aim to modernize public services and promote technological innovation, which could enhance efficiency and accessibility in government operations.





Education and Health

1. Educational Reforms





Wickremesinghe’s plan to establish vocational training institutions, university colleges, and specialized universities reflects a commitment to enhancing educational opportunities and vocational skills. This focus on education could address skill gaps and prepare a knowledgeable workforce for the future.





2. Health Benefits





The emphasis on training health staff, facilitating overseas postgraduate education for doctors, and improving Colombo National Hospital’s status aligns with the goal of enhancing healthcare services. Regulating private hospitals and expanding health services to all provinces could improve healthcare accessibility and quality.





Transportation and Infrastructure

1. Airport and Port Development





Expanding Palali and Higurakgoda international airports and developing Colombo and Trincomalee ports are key components of Wickremesinghe’s infrastructure plans. These projects aim to enhance connectivity and boost economic activities through improved transportation and trade facilities.





2. Urban Development





The development of a metropolis from Kalutara to Negombo and the continuation of the Kandy Expressway project are significant urban and transport infrastructure improvements. These initiatives are expected to facilitate better urban planning and reduce congestion.





Conclusion

Ranil Wickremesinghe’s 2024 manifesto presents a multifaceted vision for Sri Lanka’s future, with a strong emphasis on social welfare, economic reform, and infrastructural development. While the proposed policies offer promising avenues for progress, their success will hinge on effective implementation and the ability to navigate economic and political challenges. The focus on improving living standards, fostering economic growth, and addressing climate change reflects a comprehensive approach to national development. However, the real impact of these promises will become evident only as the policies are put into action and their outcomes assessed over the next five years.