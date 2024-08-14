Sri Lanka: Presidential Elections Dispatches — Issue 5

Editorial Notes: This collection of reports related to the 2024 Presidential Election in Sri Lanka provides a snapshot of the political landscape as of 13 August 2024. The narrative captures the latest developments, key political figures, and movements within various parties, offering readers a concise overview of the ongoing election dynamics.





Dilith Jayaweera, the presidential candidate of Universal Power (Sarwajana Balaya), seeks blessings from Buddha before a political meeting.





Dilith Enters the Battle





Bail money was deposited today (13) for Mr. Dilith Jayaweera, who is running as the presidential candidate of Universal Power in the 2024 presidential election. A group led by Member of Parliament Udaya Gammanpila was present. Mr. Gammanpila stated that Mr. Jayaweera will contest this year’s presidential election under the star symbol.





Election Complaints on the Rise





The Election Commission reported an increase in election-related complaints, with 29 complaints registered within 24 hours up to 4:30 p.m. on 12 August. Since 31 July, a total of 366 complaints have been received. The commission also confirmed that the deadline for depositing bail money is tomorrow (14) at 12:00 noon. Nomination submissions for the presidential election will begin at 9:00 a.m. on the 15th. As of now, 28 candidates have deposited security money with the Election Commission. Special security measures will be implemented at the Rajagiriya election office and surrounding areas on the day of nomination acceptance, with police and Special Task Force officers deployed for security.





Choka Malli Returns





Ratnapura District Member of Parliament Premalal Jayasekara, who previously left the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) to support Ranil Wickremesinghe, has decided to return to the SLPP and back Namal Rajapaksa. He made this announcement at the SLPP office in Nelum Mawatha, Battaramulla. Mr. Jayasekara, who was imprisoned on charges of manslaughter during a previous election, was later released and even allowed to attend parliamentary sessions while under a death sentence, facilitated by the Rajapaksa regime.





Hirunika’s Seat Blocked by a Channel – Harin





Former Minister Harin Fernando, speaking at the ‘Ekwa Jayagamu’ meeting in Badulla, challenged opposition leader Mr. Sajith Premadasa to appoint Mrs. Hirunika Premachandra to the vacant National List Member of Parliament position if possible. Mr. Fernando suggested that a certain media channel is obstructing Mrs. Premachandra’s appointment.





Apologies Sought from Tamil Common Candidate





B. Arianetram, a former member of the Ilankei Tamil Arusu Katchi (ITAK) party, has submitted a letter demanding an apology from the party for nominating a candidate for the presidential election without proper approval or knowledge. The letter, delivered on the 12th, requires a response within a week, highlighting that Tamil parties have agreed not to field a common Tamil candidate, which could hinder future collaboration with a Sinhalese leader.





No Significant Changes in Air Traffic





An official from the airport’s air traffic control centre stated that there has been no significant change in the number of flights to Sri Lanka leading up to the presidential election on 21 September. No airline has announced plans to deploy additional aircraft to Sri Lanka during this period.





Every Drop of Blood for the People – Sajith





Mr. Sajith Premadasa, leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya and the opposition leader, declared that he would serve the people day and night with every drop of blood in his body. He asserted that the victory of the common people will begin on 21 September.





Anura Priyadarshana Supports Ranil





Member of Parliament Anura Priyadarshana Yapa announced that he is working to support the incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe in this year’s presidential election by forming a broad alliance led by the United National Front.





Namal’s Bail Money to be Deposited on 14th





The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna announced that the bail money for its presidential candidate, Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa, will be deposited on the 14th. Despite Sagara Kariyawasam’s claims that disciplinary action against party members supporting President Ranil Wickremesinghe would not be immediate, SLPP Member of Parliament Sanjeeva Edirimanna confirmed that such measures are already underway.





100 Waves from Sajith





The Samagi Jana Balavegaya has organised 100 major election campaign rallies for opposition leader Sajith Premadasa. National Organiser, Member of Parliament Tissa Attanayake, stated that several other initiatives have been implemented to educate the public. He affirmed that regardless of alliances, Mr. Sajith Premadasa will contest the presidential election under the telephone symbol.





Patali Backs Sajith





United Republic Front leader, Member of Parliament Patali Champika Ranawaka, has agreed to support opposition leader Sajith Premadasa in the upcoming presidential election. The agreement is set to be signed tomorrow (14) at the Grand Monarch Hotel in Thalawathugoda.





Badyudin’s Decision Tomorrow (14)





The All Ceylon People’s Congress, led by Mr. Rishad Badyudin, will announce on the 14th which candidate it will support in this year’s presidential election, as stated by the party’s national organiser, Mohammad Abdullah Mahrup.





20 MPs Fail to Submit Assets and Liabilities Statements









Parliamentary sources report that twenty Members of Parliament have not submitted their assets and liabilities statements. The Election Commission has urged the heads of parliament to remind these MPs to comply. A total of 169 MPs are required to submit their statements by 30 June each year.





Protest in Polonnaruwa





The presidents and directors of various cooperative societies in the Polonnaruwa district expressed strong opposition yesterday (12) to the politically influenced appointment of an official to the Polonnaruwa Cooperative Development post, which they claim violates election laws.





Retired War Heroes Support Sajith





Lt. Col. Namal Thilakaratne confirmed that seventy-eight percent of retired war heroes are ready to vote for opposition leader Sajith Premadasa in this year’s presidential election.





Anura Dissanayake Promises 25 Ministers





National People’s Force Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated at a business meeting in Maharagama that under a National People’s Power government, the maximum number of ministers would be limited to 25, with no state ministers appointed. Only deputy ministers would be nominated, and these positions would be filled by qualified individuals. Additionally, ministers would not receive perks such as quarters, electricity, or water bills, and would be provided only one standard vehicle.





Mihintale Thera Endorses Sajith





Chief Prelate of the Mihintale Rajamaha Vihara, Walahangunawewe Dhammarathana Thero, expressed his support for Sajith Premadasa, urging the public to back the opposition leader in the upcoming presidential election. This statement was made during a discussion with a delegation that presented a letter of agreement after Mr. Premadasa accepted the proposal made to presidential candidates.





Ranil’s Campaign to Start in Anuradhapura on 17th





President Ranil Wickremesinghe will kick off his presidential campaign with a rally in Anuradhapura on Saturday (17). The event will take place at the Anuradhapura Salgadu Field at 2 p.m., as confirmed by Minister of State for Finance, Shehan Semasingha.





4 Days for Postal Voting





The Election Commission is considering a four-day period for postal voting in the presidential election. A final decision on the exact dates has not yet been made, with a senior spokesperson indicating that a decision will be reached during the commission’s meeting tomorrow (14).





Thondaman Praises Ranil’s Efforts





Nuwara Eliya District Member of Parliament, Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development Minister Jeevan Thondaman, stated that the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna’s attempt to politicise the wage issues faced by plantation workers has failed. He praised President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s government for successfully raising daily wages for plantation workers to 1,700 rupees.