How Bangladeshi Protesters Beat to Death Policemen Who Sought to Surrender

by A Special Correspondent





The on-duty policemen at Enayetpur police station in Sirajganj wanted to surrender after the third round of attacks by protesters last Sunday. When this did not work, about 40 policemen on duty tried to escape. Some sought refuge on the roof of the police station, some in the house next door, some in the washroom, and some in the forest. The assailants, who were unknown to the local people, brutally beat and killed 14 officers from these locations.





Enayetpur Police Station in Sirajganj after the attack: Policemen beaten and bodies piled next to a house, Enayetpur, Sirajganj [Photos: Special Arrangement]





This information was obtained from the policemen who survived the attack and from residents of Enayetpur police station. Enayetpur Thana comprises areas bordering Belkuchi, Shahajadpur, and Chauhali upazilas of Sirajganj. This police station is located on the edge of Chauhali upazila, about 30 km from Sirajganj city.









Police Inspector Shahinur Alam is receiving treatment at a hospital in Sirajganj after being injured in the attack. On Monday, he told Prothom Alo, “On Sunday around 10:30 a.m., a protest procession came from Enayetpur KG area and threw bricks inside the police station. We requested them to stop, explaining that this is a public institution and we are not their enemy, but they should stop throwing bricks, or we would be forced to take action. At our request, they left the area.”





After some time, another procession arrived and began throwing bricks again. Despite further requests, the violence continued. Tear gas shells were fired to disperse the attackers, but they regrouped. Shortly after, around 1 a.m., the protesters launched another attack with a large procession and pelted bricks. Tear gas shells and rubber bullets were used but were ineffective.





Shahinur Alam said, “Even though we wanted to surrender, they surrounded the police station with four to five thousand people and attacked. Consequently, about 40 policemen, including myself, attempted to flee to save our lives.”





Inspector Alam described how the protesters initially entered the police station, vandalised the office, and set fire to the main gate. At that point, nine policemen who were on the ground floor fled to the roof and hid under a water tank. The attackers focused on the ground floor, and the policemen remained trapped under the water tank from 2:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.





Alam also noted that despite repeated calls to senior officials, no rescue efforts were initiated for a long time. He said, “In the evening, we emerged after hearing the army personnel’s car whistle. When we asked for help, they rescued us and brought us to the hospital. All the policemen with me were injured.”





He added that many policemen escaped through a broken wall at the back of the station and sought refuge in nearby houses. The attackers located them and beat them to death. The assailants remained in and around the police station from 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., committing the massacre. They set fire to every residential building, car, motorcycle, and piece of furniture in the police station. Children and women from several families took shelter in houses behind the police station.









Traffic Constable Abdur Rahman, who was present during the attack, is currently receiving treatment at the hospital. He recounted, “I was attacked and ran behind the police station, finding shelter in a nearby house. Although the attackers chased me, the homeowner saved my life by providing refuge. The attackers searched the house several times but did not find me. Later, with the help of the homeowner, I crossed the police station area and found safety in Khokshabari village. I approached the army personnel when they arrived.”





Abdur Rahman further stated, “Several policemen took shelter in the house next door. The attackers entered the house and beat the policemen to death. I was deeply disturbed by their screams and pleas for survival.”





Several residents of the Enayetpur area described the killings. Nurjahan Begum (60) said, “I saw how the attackers used wooden sticks and iron rods to beat the policemen to death right before my eyes. We couldn’t intervene. After dragging the policemen out of the neighbouring house, they left the bodies beside my house. The area still smells of blood.”





Nurjahan Begum recounted her own act of bravery, helping three policemen by hiding them in her home and changing their clothes. When the attackers left, the policemen were forced out of her house, and the assailants repeatedly threatened to attack if they were not handed over.





Babu Pramanik (70) of Enayetpur village described how five to six policemen who sought refuge in his house were dragged out and beaten to death in his yard. “The scene of their murder was indescribable,” he said.





Zahir Uddin (75) from Khoksabari village mentioned never having witnessed such a massacre. Around three in the morning, the attackers found several fleeing policemen in a nearby pond, beat them to death, and dragged their bodies to shore. The army later recovered one body from the pond.









Zahir Uddin noted that most attackers were between 17 and 22 years old, with only two appearing to be between 40 and 45. None of the attackers were locals; they were all unfamiliar to the local residents.





After the attack, 13 policemen’s bodies were recovered last Sunday. Another person died while undergoing treatment on Monday.