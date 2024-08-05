India-Russia Relations: Evolution, Challenges & Recent Developments

Russia has long been a reliable partner for India, with their relationship being a key pillar of India’s foreign policy.

It is uncertain if the liberation of Bangladesh as a free and independent country would have been possible within nine months without the support of then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who welcomed millions of Bangladeshis seeking refuge in India from the brutal onslaught of the then Pakistani regime under General Yahya Khan. Another crucial factor leading to Bangladesh’s liberation was the consistent veto by the then Soviet Union against Western moves for a political settlement that ignored the brutality of the Pakistani regime. These Western moves were spearheaded by the US, Britain, and many Western countries. By then, General Yahya Khan and his cohorts had been ousted, and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was acting as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, was appointed in absentia as the Chief Martial Law Administrator of Pakistan. While many books and articles have covered the events of that time, this piece focuses on how the then Soviet Union, now Russia, became and remains a time-tested partner of India, standing by its side through various trials, now further complicated by the rise of China and its aspirations on the global stage.





President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) took a walk in the woods at the presidential estate in Novo-Ogaryovo, Moscow Region, July 8, 2024

Russia as a Time-Tested Partner of India





Russia has long been a reliable partner for India, with their relationship being a key pillar of India’s foreign policy. Despite minor setbacks due to India’s inclination towards the West and Russia’s growing relationship with China, the bilateral ties have remained strong. The cordial relationship between India and Russia began in the 1950s, starting with a visit by then Indian PM Jawaharlal Nehru to the Soviet Union in June 1955 and a return visit by the First Secretary of the Communist Party, Nikita Khrushchev, later that year. During this visit, Khrushchev announced Soviet support for India’s claims on Kashmir and the Portuguese colony of Goa. This support has continued to this day.





India-USSR/Russia Relations





India’s ties with the Soviet Union were historically significant. After independence, although India initially took some time to foster this positive relationship, their ties began to improve in the 1950s. The 1971 friendship treaty marked a significant milestone, establishing a unique bilateral relationship that extended across political, economic, and defence spheres. The dissolution of the USSR presented challenges, but India quickly recognized Russia as the successor state, maintaining strong bilateral and international political ties.





India and the USSR Shared Common Perceptions on International Politics Post-World War II





India and the USSR shared common perceptions on international politics in the post-World War II period. Despite India’s non-alignment causing some initial irritation and suspicion, the death of Stalin and Khrushchev’s policy of improving relations with Third World countries brought India and the Soviet Union closer. Khrushchev’s doctrine of ‘Peaceful Co-existence’ made Soviet ideology more flexible, leading to increased cooperation.





Visit of Brezhnev to India and Indira Gandhi’s Reciprocal Visit to the Soviet Union





The visit of Communist Party leader Brezhnev to India in 1973 and Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s reciprocal visit in 1976 further solidified the partnership. Both countries prepared a list of 51 industries for potential collaboration. Additionally, India launched its first satellite, ‘Aryabhatt’, from a Soviet space center. The 1980s saw some stagnation in bilateral relations due to the Soviet intervention in Afghanistan, but economic and defence partnerships continued.





Reciprocal Visits by Gorbachev to Delhi and Indian Prime Ministers to the Soviet Union in the Late 1980s





During Gorbachev’s regime, bilateral ties continued. Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s five-day visit to the Soviet Union in 1985 and President Gorbachev’s reciprocal visits in 1986 and 1988 reaffirmed these ties, including financial loans and transfers of military technology to India. However, Gorbachev’s ‘Glasnost and Perestroika’ policies created strategic challenges for India, prompting a reassessment of its foreign policy and international relations.





India Was Among the First Countries to Recognize Russia as the Successor of the USSR





India was among the first countries to recognize Russia as the successor to the USSR, maintaining strong bilateral ties and international political understanding. Gennady Burbulis, Russia’s Foreign Secretary of State, broke the deadlock with his visit to India in 1992. Subsequent visits by President Boris Yeltsin in 1993 and reciprocal visits by Indian Prime Ministers further solidified the relationship.





President Boris Yeltsin Reaffirmed India’s Stand on the Kashmir Issue





President Boris Yeltsin’s visit in 1993 cleared doubts regarding Indo-Russian ties, leading to a new 14-clause treaty of friendship and cooperation. Yeltsin proposed ‘hurdle-free’ supply of defence hardware and spare parts, reaffirming support for India’s stance on the Kashmir issue. Reciprocal visits by Indian Prime Ministers and the mature Russian response to India’s nuclear tests in 1998 underscored the strength of the bilateral relationship.





21st Century Indo-Russia Relations





In the 21st century, Indo-Russia relations have matured significantly. Visits by political leaders and various agreements have paved the way for smooth ties. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visits to India and Indian Prime Ministers’ visits to Russia have strengthened political interaction. India and Russia collaborate on global platforms such as BRICS, RIC, and G20, with Russia supporting India’s inclusion in the UNSC and membership in the SCO. Both countries are now working to improve economic ties, as evidenced by President Putin’s 2014 visit, during which 20 pacts worth $100 billion, mainly in the nuclear energy sector, were signed.





Conclusion





India’s relationship with the erstwhile Soviet Union and its successor, Russia, has been consistently remarkable. Despite initial challenges, both countries recognized the importance of each other, fostering a strong partnership based on historical legacies, common perceptions on international politics, and economic binding. This relationship continues to thrive in the new century.





Kazi Anwarul Masud is a retired Bangladeshi diplomat. During his tenure, he worked in several countries as the ambassador of Bangladesh including Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea and Germany