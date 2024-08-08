Iran Refutes Allegations of Political Assassination Attempts on American Soil

Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations has strongly refuted recent allegations linking the Islamic Republic to political assassination attempts on American soil, including a plot targeting former President Donald Trump.





In a statement released on Tuesday, the Iranian Mission responded to questions concerning accusations that Iran was involved with a Pakistani national accused of plotting political assassinations in the United States. The Mission categorically denied these claims, stating, “We have not received any reports on this matter from the US government. However, it is evident that the modus operandi in question contradicts the Iranian government’s policy of legally prosecuting the murderer of General Soleimani.”





[ Photo: Sina Drakhshani/Unsplash]





The allegations stem from reports by the US Justice Department, which suggest that a 46-year-old Pakistani national named Asif Merchan collaborated with Iran in a scheme to assassinate several political figures, including Trump. American media sources reported that a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) probe indicated multiple current and former government officials were targeted in this plot.





Following the indictment, US authorities have increased security measures for Trump and several other officials. This development comes after a dramatic incident on July 13, where Trump was evacuated from a campaign rally stage in Pennsylvania after a young man, Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired at him, injuring his right ear.









Iran has repeatedly dismissed these accusations. The Foreign Ministry has issued a statement firmly rejecting any involvement in the attack on Trump, describing the allegations as “malicious political motives and objectives.” The Ministry emphasized, “Iran strongly rejects any involvement in the armed attack on Trump or claims about Iran’s intention for such an action.”





The Iranian UN Mission echoed this sentiment, labeling the reports of Iran’s involvement as “baseless and biased.” The Mission reiterated Iran’s stance that Trump, whom they view as a criminal for ordering the assassination of General Soleimani, should be prosecuted and punished through legal means. “Iran has chosen the legal path to bring him to justice,” the statement asserted.





General Qasem Soleimani, a prominent Iranian military figure, was killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad Airport in January 2020, following direct orders from then-President Trump. Iran remains resolute in its pursuit of legal action against Trump for this act.





Compounding the confusion, CNN reported on Tuesday that American intelligence officials had discovered a possible Iranian plan to kill Trump. This report contradicts earlier statements from the same network, which had indicated that the attack by Crooks during the Pennsylvania rally had no connection to Iran. CNN also mentioned that information from a human source had led to heightened security around Trump in recent weeks.