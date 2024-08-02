Learning Leadership And Business Management From The Classics

by Ruwantissa Abeyratne





Preface





The latest issue of The Economist has an essay arguing that, although tomes have been written and read on how to run successful businesses, it may be prudent to go back to basics – where the classics we learnt in school (long before getting our MBA’s from business schools) may offer compelling gems of business management and leadership which are hidden therein.





Although one might say that in the contemporary domain of business, where algorithms, data analytics, and market trends predominate in strategic decision-making it might appear anachronistic to seek insights from classical literature, nonetheless the enduring narratives and intricate character analyses found within these literary works proffer profound lessons in leadership, management, ethics, human behavior, and strategic thinking. The following discourse examines how classical literature imparts invaluable wisdom applicable to contemporary business strategies.





The Classics





The works of William Shakespeare are imbued with illustrations of leadership—both exemplary and flawed. In “Henry V,” the titular character evolves from a wayward prince into a revered monarch. Henry’s capacity to galvanize his troops prior to the Battle of Agincourt exemplifies the potency of motivational leadership. His renowned St. Crispin’s Day speech underscores unity, shared purpose, and valor, qualities indispensable to any business leader endeavoring to rally a team. Conversely, Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” serves as a cautionary tale regarding ambition untampered by moral constraints. Macbeth’s relentless pursuit of power precipitates his downfall, accentuating the perils of unethical conduct and the paramount importance of integrity. Modern business leaders can discern from Macbeth that while ambition is requisite for success, it must be tempered with ethical considerations to ensure long-term sustainability and reputation. As elucidated by Harvard Business School Professor Joseph L. Badaracco, ethical leadership and moral decision-making are critical components of effective business leadership.





Albeit not a work of literature in the traditional sense, Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War” is a classical text that has profoundly influenced both military and business strategy across centuries. Sun Tzu’s emphasis on strategic planning, understanding the competitive landscape, and the significance of adaptability resonates profoundly with modern business practices. His assertion that “all warfare is based on deception” is analogous to competitive business tactics such as market positioning and strategic alliances. A principal takeaway from “The Art of War” is the notion of winning without fighting—achieving objectives through indirect methods and minimizing direct conflict. In business, this translates to outmaneuvering competitors through innovation, superior customer service, and efficient processes rather than engaging in destructive price wars or hostile takeovers. As noted by Michael E. Porter of Harvard Business School, competitive strategy involves positioning a company to exploit its distinct strengths.









Jane Austen’s novels, particularly “Pride and Prejudice” and “Sense and Sensibility,” offer astute observations on human behavior and social economics. Austen’s characters navigate the complexities of social status, marriage, and financial security, often making decisions that reveal deeper economic principles. In “Pride and Prejudice,” Mr. Darcy’s initial pride and Elizabeth Bennet’s prejudice against him act as impediments to their eventual union. This can be likened to the biases and preconceptions businesses must overcome to forge successful partnerships. Moreover, the economic pressures faced by the Bennet family in securing marriages for their daughters underscore the significance of financial planning and risk management. Austen’s focus on character and reputation aligns with modern branding strategies. Just as Elizabeth Bennet’s reputation affects her social standing and prospects, a company’s reputation can significantly impact its market position and customer loyalty. Austen’s work serves as a reminder to business leaders that trust and integrity are foundational to long-term success. As stated by John A. Quelch of Harvard Business School, reputation management is a critical aspect of maintaining a competitive edge.









Charles Dickens’ novels often depict the tumultuous changes brought about by the Industrial Revolution. In “A Tale of Two Cities,” Dickens contrasts the stability of England with the chaos of revolutionary France, offering insights into managing change and innovation. The novel illustrates how societal upheaval can lead to both destruction and renewal, a concept that parallels the disruptive nature of innovation in business. In “Great Expectations,” Dickens explores themes of personal growth and development through the character of Pip. Pip’s journey from a humble orphan to a gentleman, replete with challenges and realizations, mirrors the entrepreneurial journey. Business leaders can draw from Pip’s experience the importance of adaptability, lifelong learning, and the willingness to evolve in response to changing circumstances. This resonates with the insights of Clayton M. Christensen of Harvard Business School, who emphasized the significance of disruptive innovation and continuous learning in achieving sustained business success.









From F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic “The Great Gatsby”, we learn the profound impact of elevating one’s life beyond mundane practicality, above the desire for security, and past the drive for power. Stanford Business School’s Scotty McLennan remarks that while few can maintain Gatsby’s level of idealism consistently, Fitzgerald’s work challenges us to aspire to an idealism that surpasses Gatsby’s by highlighting the limitations of his dreams.





In “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe, set in a small Nigerian village under British colonial rule, leadership wisdom is prevalent. McLennan and Lebowitz both note that the novel questions what defines a successful leader and what transpires when a leader’s ambitions clash with the group’s interests.









“Lord of the Flies” by William Golding serves as a cautionary tale for leaders, illustrating the chaos that ensues when a plane crash leaves schoolboys stranded on a deserted island. Lebowitz points out that the novel offers significant lessons on the dynamics between leaders and followers, and the balance between teamwork and individuality, for people at all levels of business.





“Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain, another timeless classic, tells of a boy’s adventures in the antebellum American South. Entrepreneur Sujan Patel recommends this novel, highlighting its lesson on the importance of trusting one’s instincts over societal opinions, a valuable lesson for entrepreneurs.





“The Remains of the Day” by Kazuo Ishiguro, recommended by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, is a nuanced novel about a British butler with a secret past. McLennan praises it as a helpful study of the difference between Eastern and Western perspectives, as well as a compelling exploration of regret, ethical decision-making, and the resurfacing of repressed thoughts.





“Man’s Search for Meaning” by Viktor Frankl, a psychiatrist and Holocaust survivor, offers profound insights into the human condition. Frankl’s narrative of surviving a concentration camp and his psychological theory, logotherapy, which centers on life’s search for meaning, has inspired leaders for generations. Coleman asserts that Frankl’s story is a powerful reminder of the extremes of human nature.









“Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance” by Robert M. Pirsig, which is included in the UK’s Independent newspaper’s list of essential reads, makes philosophy accessible and practical. The book provides timeless advice on living a better, more fulfilling life, making it a valuable and enjoyable read for anyone seeking wisdom.





This rich tapestry of just a few examples of classical literature of human experiences and ethical dilemmas, offers enduring lessons for modern business strategy. From the motivational leadership of Shakespeare’s Henry V and the strategic acumen of Sun Tzu to the economic insights of Jane Austen and the innovation themes in Dickens, these timeless works provide a deep well of knowledge. By studying classical literature, business leaders can acquire a broader perspective on human nature, ethics, and strategic thinking, enabling them to navigate the complexities of the modern business world with wisdom and foresight. As we continue to innovate and evolve, the fundamental truths captured in these literary works remain as relevant today as they were centuries ago.





What the Business Schools say





In the quest for excellence in the domain of business management education, Ivy League business schools and esteemed academic journals have increasingly championed a multidisciplinary approach, incorporating the study of classical literature. The incorporation of classical literature into business education is predicated on the conviction that such works furnish timeless insights into human nature, leadership, ethics, and strategic thinking. Harvard Business School (HBS), lauded for its innovative pedagogical methods, has long acknowledged the value of classical literature in fostering critical thinking and ethical decision-making skills among its students. Professor Joseph L. Badaracco of HBS, in his treatise “Questions of Character: Illuminating the Heart of Leadership through Literature,” contends that great literature enables business leaders to contemplate complex moral and ethical quandaries in a nuanced fashion, thereby fostering a profound understanding of leadership.





Similarly, the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania has integrated literature into its curriculum through courses such as “Leadership and Literature,” which scrutinize the moral and ethical dimensions of leadership through the prism of classical and contemporary literary works. These courses aim to cultivate students’ ability to navigate the intricacies of leadership by drawing analogies between the experiences of literary characters and real-world business challenges.









In academic journals, the discourse on integrating classical literature into business education is extensively documented. The “Journal of Business Ethics” has published numerous treatises underscoring the importance of ethical reflection and moral reasoning, frequently citing classical literature as a valuable resource. For instance, an article by Andre Delbecq and Jonathon D. Nelson (2000) elucidates how reading literature can assist managers in developing empathy, an essential skill for ethical leadership and effective management.





Columbia Business School has underscored the role of classical literature in augmenting strategic thinking. In their article “Leadership Lessons from Literature,” professors Todd Jick and John P. McCormack expound on how the strategic insights found in works such as Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War” can be applied to contemporary business contexts. They posit that comprehending the principles of strategy, competition, and adaptation in literature equips future business leaders with the tools to navigate the dynamic and often unpredictable business environment.





The Yale School of Management also advocates for the study of classical literature to promote a holistic understanding of business management. In a curriculum that emphasizes broad-based education, Yale integrates classical texts to instruct students on the fundamental principles of human behavior and decision-making. According to Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, incorporating literature into business education aids students in developing a well-rounded perspective, enabling them to approach business dilemmas with creativity and ethical sensitivity.





The scholarly work published in “The Academy of Management Review” further corroborates the inclusion of literature in business education. In an article by Mary Crossan and Michael Apaydin the authors assert that classical literature provides rich, contextualized exemplars of leadership and organizational behavior, which are invaluable for developing critical analysis and reflective thinking skills in business students.









It is clear that Ivy League business schools and academic journals widely endorse the integration of classical literature into business management education. By drawing on the timeless narratives and profound character studies found in these works, business educators can cultivate critical thinking, ethical decision-making, and strategic insight among their students. As business education continues to evolve, the enduring wisdom of classical literature remains an essential component in preparing future leaders to navigate the complexities of the modern business world with integrity and foresight.





My Take





Universities such as Oxford and Cambridge are renowned for their academic excellence and innovation. A significant element of their educational philosophy is their policy permitting students to engage in a broad spectrum of disciplines, encompassing arts, political science, economics, and the sciences, within a single degree program. This interdisciplinary strategy is not merely a nod to historical academic traditions but is also a calculated response to contemporary societal needs. There are numerous compelling justifications for this approach, including the enhancement of intellectual versatility, the development of well-rounded individuals, the stimulation of critical thinking, and the encouragement of innovation.





Primarily, the amalgamation of various disciplines within a single degree promotes intellectual versatility. In the context of our rapidly evolving world, the ability to draw upon knowledge from multiple fields is indispensable. Engaging with a blend of arts, political science, economics, and sciences allows students to cultivate a multifaceted comprehension of intricate issues. This intellectual dexterity equips them to tackle problems from diverse viewpoints, thereby enhancing their capacity to devise innovative solutions. For instance, comprehending the economic ramifications of political decisions necessitates expertise in both economics and political science, while addressing environmental issues may require insights from natural sciences as well as public policy.









Furthermore, an interdisciplinary education equips students to become well-rounded individuals. The extensive knowledge gained from such a diverse curriculum ensures that graduates attain a comprehensive understanding of the world. They are not confined to a singular perspective but are prepared to engage with a multitude of topics and ideas. This well-roundedness is particularly beneficial in a globalized society, where cross-cultural comprehension and the ability to navigate various intellectual terrains are crucial. Graduates from such programs often exhibit greater adaptability and thrive in a variety of professional settings.





Another substantial advantage of this approach is the enhancement of critical thinking skills. Studying multiple disciplines necessitates the adoption of various analytical and inquiry methodologies. The stringent logical reasoning required by the sciences complements the interpretive and evaluative skills developed through the humanities and social sciences. This synthesis cultivates a more comprehensive and nuanced approach to critical thinking. Students learn to evaluate evidence, construct coherent arguments, and question assumptions—skills essential for both academic and professional achievement. The ability to think critically across disciplines is particularly vital in an era characterized by an abundance of information and the challenge of distinguishing truth from misinformation.





Additionally, an interdisciplinary education nurtures innovation. Many significant advancements and breakthroughs occur at the intersection of different fields. By motivating students to explore diverse disciplines, universities like Oxford and Cambridge create an environment conducive to the emergence of novel ideas. For instance, the convergence of technology and the arts has led to significant developments in digital media and design. Similarly, the intersection of biology and economics has given rise to the field of bio economics, which addresses sustainability and resource management issues. By dismantling traditional academic silos, these universities enable students to think creatively and contribute to pioneering advancements.





Offering a broad-based education also aligns with the historical mission of universities as institutions committed to the pursuit of knowledge in all its forms. This tradition traces back to the Renaissance ideal of the polymath, an individual with expertise spanning multiple fields. By allowing students to study a wide array of subjects, Oxford and Cambridge honor this legacy and uphold the principle that education should be holistic and encompassing. This approach not only enriches students’ intellectual experiences but also reinforces the universities’ roles as comprehensive centers of learning and discovery.





Lastly, an interdisciplinary education can enhance employability. In a competitive job market, employers increasingly value candidates with diverse skill sets and the ability to adapt to various roles. Graduates who have studied a mix of arts, political science, economics, and sciences are often more appealing to employers because they offer a versatile and well-rounded perspective in the workplace. They are perceived as individuals who can think critically, solve problems creatively, and communicate effectively across different domains. This adaptability is particularly important in careers that require interdisciplinary collaboration and continuous learning.





In summation, the decision by universities such as Oxford and Cambridge to permit students to study a combination of arts, political science, economics, and sciences within a single degree is a strategic and progressive educational approach. It fosters intellectual versatility, prepares well-rounded individuals, enhances critical thinking, stimulates innovation, and aligns with the historical mission of universities as comprehensive centers of knowledge. By embracing an interdisciplinary curriculum, these institutions equip their students with the skills and insights necessary to navigate and contribute to an increasingly complex and interconnected world.





Dr. Abeyratne teaches aerospace law at McGill University. Among the numerous books he has published are Air Navigation Law (2012) and Aviation Safety Law and Regulation (to be published in 2023). He is a former Senior Legal Counsel at the International Civil Aviation Organization.