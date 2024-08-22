Loyalty and Disavowal: A Tool for Division

The Jurisprudence of Loyalty and Disavowal Between the Grasp of Global Arrogance and the Deception of Evil Scholars

by S. Mohammed Bokreta





“O ye who believe! If a wicked person comes to you with any news, ascertain the truth, lest ye harm people unwittingly and afterward become full of repentance for what ye have done.” (Holy Quran 49:6)





The concept of loyalty and disavowal in Islam has never been as manipulated as it is today. The Salafist or Wahhabi movements have twisted this concept into something entirely contradictory to its true meaning. Originally, loyalty was meant to unite Muslims, while disavowal was aimed at opposing the enemies of Islam. However, under the influence of Western powers, these movements have hijacked this notion, steering it towards division and strife throughout the Islamic world.





Muslims praying on Friday in Dubai. The congregation has spilled onto the road outside of the mosque. Deira - Dubai - United Arab Emirates [Photo credit: Unsplash/Levi Meir Clancy]

Preachers of this ideology have turned loyalty and disavowal on its head, shifting the focus away from supporting Muslims. Instead, they’ve fostered a perverse logic that tears apart the unity of the Muslim ummah, sowing hatred and animosity where there should be solidarity.





A gradual, insidious process led to this betrayal. It began with accusations against followers of traditional Islamic schools, branding them heretical. This was followed by further claims of hidden and major polytheism, eventually declaring them disbelievers—more dangerous than non-Muslim infidels. This rhetoric justified shedding their blood, seizing their wealth, and seeking alliances with non-Muslims against fellow believers, as witnessed in the ongoing devastation in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.









Western powers have played a decisive role in perpetuating this divisive ideology. They’ve recruited so-called intellectuals from the Muslim world to promote this distorted version of loyalty and disavowal. Dozens of books, fuelled by misinterpretations of ancient Islamic texts and obscure fatwas, have been written to support the terrorisation of Muslims, making the bloodshed seem not only justified but religiously mandated.





It is both tragic and alarming that many Muslims remain unaware of the true origins of these ideas. The so-called ‘Salafist-Wahhabi’ ideology is a product of intelligence agencies, designed to weaken Islam from within. One need only recall the story of ‘Mr. Humphrey,’ who sought to fracture the Muslim world and exploit its lands for Western gain. This legacy continues, with Zionist forces finding willing collaborators among those claiming to represent Islam.









Nothing is more disheartening than seeing self-proclaimed clerics aiding the Zionist entity in its aggression against the resistance. Some of these ‘clerics,’ including Salafis, have worked to undermine the resolve of the resistance fighters. In July 2006, during the war on Lebanon, Arab rulers and Gulf princes called Hezbollah’s defence a reckless misadventure. Salafi sheikhs issued fatwas urging people to distance themselves from the conflict, declaring it irrelevant because it did not involve Muslims.





Today, the same voices are twisting Islamic teachings to convince people that the Palestinian resistance, much like the Lebanese, is to blame for choosing war, as if the Israeli enemy did not instigate this aggression.









Even more paradoxically, some have argued that engaging in battle with a powerful enemy is tantamount to throwing oneself into ruin. They hold the resistance responsible for the bloodshed, echoing Israeli propaganda. As recently as Ramadan, Israeli media channels broadcast Muslim clerics condemning the Hamas movement for the violence.





This dangerous rhetoric betrays the core principles of jihad. How can we forget the example of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who led a smaller Muslim force to victory over the Quraysh at the Battle of Badr? To claim that resistance is futile goes against both reason and faith.





In these times, it is crucial to reclaim the true meaning of loyalty and disavowal. It must serve its original purpose—uniting the Muslim ummah and standing firm against injustice, not furthering division and oppression.





S. Mohammed Bokreta is a Freelance Writer and Cultural Consultant based in Algiers, Algeria. Specializing in Islamic values, political issues, historical events, and tourism topics, his work has been featured in international newspapers and magazines for over 36 years. Fluent in Arabic, French, and English, Bokreta also translates significant Islamic manuscripts. With a background as a Bank and Shipping Manager, his extensive experience and communication skills aim to educate and inspire future generations.