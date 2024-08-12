Maldives and India Strengthen Ties Amidst Political Controversy

Male’, August 11, 2024 — Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu has dismissed claims from the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) that his administration has recalibrated its foreign policy. According to Muizzu, the current administration remains committed to the foreign policy outlined in his 2023 election manifesto, which prioritises Maldives’ sovereignty while fostering robust international relations.





Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar meets with Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu in Male’. [ Photo: Office of President Dr Mohamed Muizzu]





Relations between Male’ and New Delhi initially soured following Muizzu’s assumption of office, leading to tensions over Indian military presence in the Maldives. However, recent developments suggest a thawing of these strained ties. The diplomatic atmosphere between the two nations has been warming up, highlighted by a series of high-profile visits and projects.





The MDP has criticized the government for what it describes as a shift from its previous “India Out” stance, accusing Muizzu’s administration of rekindling relations with India through a series of strategic moves. In a statement, the MDP lamented that the earlier aggressive rhetoric and negative portrayal of India had damaged Maldives’ international reputation and economic standing. The party has called for President Muizzu to publicly apologise to the Maldivian people for these perceived diplomatic missteps.





In response to these allegations, President Muizzu affirmed that his administration’s foreign policy has remained consistent. Speaking to reporters from ‘Adhadhu’ after a meeting at the Male’ City Council, Muizzu emphasised that he has adhered to the policy set out in his manifesto, which seeks to uphold Maldives’ independence while maintaining friendly relations with all nations that respect Maldivian sovereignty.





Muizzu defended his actions during his early presidency, particularly the diplomatic efforts that led to the withdrawal of Indian troops from the Maldives. He praised India for its recent contributions, including increasing food supply quotas and extending support through diplomatic channels. The President highlighted that the relationship with India has been mutually beneficial, underscoring the assistance India has provided in various sectors over the years.





The initial strain in Maldives-India relations saw further complications when Maldivian deputy ministers made disparaging remarks about India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, prompting diplomatic friction and calls for a tourism boycott. This period of discord was further exacerbated by President Muizzu’s comments following his state visit to China in January, which were perceived as critical of India.





However, recent developments signal a recovery in diplomatic relations. Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar’s visit to the Maldives is seen as a positive step in mending ties. Jaishankar’s trip included a visit to Addu City, where he inaugurated two major infrastructure projects funded by a USD 800 million line of credit from the Exim Bank of India. These projects—the Addu reclamation and shore protection project and the Addu detour link project—represent a significant investment in the region.





During his visit, Jaishankar highlighted India’s substantial financial commitment to Addu, noting an investment of approximately USD 220 million in recent years. He emphasised that these efforts are part of a broader strategy to support regional development and enhance connectivity. The reclamation project aims to address housing shortages and promote economic growth, while the detour bridge is expected to improve internal connectivity within the atoll.





Jaishankar also praised the Maldives-India development partnership as a model of successful international cooperation. He noted that India’s investments extend beyond infrastructure, encompassing community development and human resource training. India is involved in 65 projects across the Maldives, with 12 located in Addu alone. The Minister underscored the importance of these initiatives in fostering long-term economic growth and improving local livelihoods.





In his concluding remarks, Jaishankar framed the projects in Addu as a testament to the enduring friendship between the Maldives and India. He expressed confidence that these developments would have a transformative impact on the region’s economy and contribute to sustainable growth for generations to come.